8 more states are getting Apple Wallet digital driver's licenses — see if yours is on the list

In the last couple of years Apple has been partnering with various U.S. states to allow you to add a digital version of your driver's license to your Apple Wallet. It's a convenient way to display proof of identity without fumbling for your physical wallet.

After a slow rollout, Apple has already announced that eight more states are adopting the feature, including:

Montana

West Virginia

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Illinois

This Apple Wallet feature was announced back in 2021 but has been slow to take hold. To date, only nine U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Japan have adopted the service.

Apple reiterated that more states were coming during WWDC 2025 in May, though a timeline or specific states were not provided at the time.

Here are the states that already offer the feature:

Arizona (since March 2022)

Maryland (since May 2022)

Colorado (since November 2022)

Georgia (since May 2023)

Ohio (since July 2024)

Hawaii (since August 2024)

California (since September 2024)

Iowa (since October 2024)

New Mexico (since December 2024)

Select U.S. airports do support digital IDs at TSA checkpoints, including Passports which should arrive with iOS 26 later this year. These include:

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

The Apple Wallet Digital ID coming later this year will allow you to create a U.S. passport in your Wallet, though it doesn't replace your physical passport, it also won't be usable for international travel or border crossing.

