iPhone 18 Pro tipped for big price hike in 2026 — here's why

News
By
published

The shift to 2nm chips could add an extra $35 to Apple’s costs for every handset built — and that will likely fall on the consumer.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max being held together
(Image credit: Future)

It’s been reported that all five iPhones coming next year — including the one that’s set to arrive first, the iPhone SE 4 — will continue to use chips manufactured to the 3nm process by TSMC.

But in 2026, many analysts predict the company will shift to 2nm chips for some iPhone 18 models. Now, for the first time, a dollars-and-cents estimate has been put on the cost of this change, and in all likelihood, it will spell a price increase for consumers.

A new report from Taiwanese news site Ctee suggests that the associated cost of leaning on 2nm chips will see Apple paying TSMC $35 more per unit, for a total cost of $85 per iPhone.

While that doesn’t sound like a huge sum, two things are worth considering. Firstly, that represents a 70% increase on the current cost of $50. Second — and more importantly — an increase of $35 is just what Apple will pay — for the consumer, it will almost certainly be a whole lot more.

The associated cost of leaning on 2nm chips will see Apple paying TSMC $35 more per unit, for a total cost of $85 per iPhone.

We can safely predict this because while Apple doesn’t break down the cost of components for its devices, plenty of third parties attempt to estimate it with every release. Here, for example, you’ll see exactly how much profit the company makes on the iPhone 15 family of smartphones, ranging from 47% on the iPhone 15 to 53% on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In other words, it’s likely that a $35 increase for Apple would translate into at least a $50 increase for the consumer, and probably more.

Still, it will likely be worth the added cost. A reduction from 3nm to 2nm means smaller transistors, which in turn means that more can be packed onto a chip, boosting both speed and efficiency.

Whether all iPhone 18 models will benefit from the 2nm chipset is unknown. Until the iPhone 14, Apple put the same chips in all its phones, but it then opted to offer faster ones to the Pro models while giving the regular models year-old silicone.

This year, Apple backtracked on that a little, with minimal speed difference between the A18 in the iPhone 16 and the A18 Pro in the iPhone 16 Pro. But given the added cost involved in the 2nm process, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple decided to stick to 3nm chips in the cheaper models. Indeed, that’s what the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates.

A18 Pro chip

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond talk of 2nm chipsets, it’s so early for the iPhone 18 that rumors are thin on the ground. While there’s talk of under-screen Face ID (which would presumably see the end of Dynamic Island) and a variable aperture wide-angle lens, it’s possible that such features could be delayed or abandoned.

The iPhone 17 lineup, however, is taking shape nicely. Most excitingly, it looks like we’ll see a new thinner model — either the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air — joining the roster, at the expense of the struggling iPhone 16 Plus. But it may cost a fair bit more than most buyers will stomach.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 196 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 16
(128GB Pink)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 16 - 128GB - Pink
AT&T Mobility
View
Low Stock
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
3
Restored Apple iPhone 6s Plus...
Walmart
$749
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
4
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB Black)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(128GB Grey)
Our Review
6
iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(128GB Yellow)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
9
Pelican Apple iPhone 16 / 16...
Target
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
10
Apple - iPhone 16 Plus 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Load more deals
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.