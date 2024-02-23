Google Pay is being discontinued in the US — everything you need to know

News
By Josh Render
published

Google Pay is going away but there's already an alternative

Google Pay on phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American users of the Google Pay app will unfortunately see Google removing the app from circulation and will need to move on to Google Wallet instead.

Google announced today that it's aiming to simplify its payment apps in the US. The company plans to do this by removing the Google Pay App from devices. According to Google, users will have until June 4, 2024, to swap over to another app.

The statement came from Joris Van Mersfg, Group Product Manager of Google Pay. In it, he took the time to list some of the major benefits that will come from moving over to Google Wallet, as well as some of the complications that could occur for those who don’t. For the most part, users will still be able to manage their Google Pay balance on the app until the cutoff date, and it will still be possible to view and transfer funds from your bank account on the Google Pay website.

Google wallet icon on blue background in corner of phone screen

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the big changes is that users will no longer be able to send, request, or receive money on the app from June 4, meaning that it will be little more than a means to look at balances while on the go. It should be mentioned that this is only for the US version of the app at this point. 

It is also noted that Google Pay will no longer make users aware of any upcoming deals that might pique their interest. The search giant does recommend using alternative options like the shop deals feature that can be found in Google Search. This might be one of the biggest losses for long-time customers and it could be that Google will need to offer some form of integration for the shop deals feature into Google Wallet. 

Google appears to be working to improve the general integration of Google Wallet to help make it the best payment consolidation app on the market. While this may be a big loss for many US Google customers it is good to see that the company is working to give them a better alternative. We will keep an eye on this story as it develops and let you know about any changes.

