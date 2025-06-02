Send money in a tap — Samsung Wallet just got a game-changing upgrade

After being teased in early May, the new Tap to Transfer feature for Samsung Wallet is finally available in the United States.

The new feature uses the NFC chips in Samsung devices to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The feature is rolling out this week.

There are some caveats as the feature becomes available. It is only available for Visa and Mastercard debit cards (and only available in the United States with US cards). Eligible cards need to be stored in your Samsung Wallet to send money to people.

According to Samsung, it can be utilized to interact with recipient's cards in their digital wallets, including Samsung Wallet, Google Wallet and Apple Wallet.

Additionally, Samsung says that Tap to Transfer will also work with physical debit cards (Visa or Mastercard) that support tap-to-pay.

Like Google and Apple Wallet, Galaxy phone owners can store a number of cards, including driver's licenses, tickets, membership cards and boarding passes, to name a few.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Some limitations

It should be noted that these transfers aren't free. On the FAQ page for the feature, it says "a 1.75% fee (minimum of $0.25) is applied to each transaction. The fee only applies to the sender." Currently, there is no fee for a "limited time," but it's not clear when that window will close.

There is also a limit to how much money you can send via Tap to Transfer. It won't take any payments less than $,1 and you can only send $500 in a single transaction with a daily limit of $500.

As for device compatibility, you need to be running Android 12 or higher.

The feature is now available, but it is rolling out. If you don't have immediate access to Tap to Transfer, please allow a day or so.

