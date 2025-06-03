Google Wallet's removing linked PayPal accounts next week — what you need to know

U.S. Android users will soon see Google Wallet complete its removal of PayPal support by deleting all users' linked accounts.

Google stopped users from linking new PayPal accounts to Google Wallet back in April, but users who had previously linked an account have been able to continue using it. Unfortunately, Google’s support page (via Android Authority) indicates that it will be ending this support from June 13, 2025. As such, any linked accounts will be automatically deleted from the Google Wallet app.

Google recommends that users have at least one card added to their account to make sure that they can continue to pay for goods and services. Also, users who have subscriptions set up with Google Wallet and their linked PayPal account will need to update the payment method as soon as possible. If they don’t, then it is possible that you'll lose access to whatever app or service you're using.

However, it should be noted that you can still use PayPal-branded bank cards on the Google Wallet app. There are two kinds of these: the first are debit Mastercards that are linked to your PayPal balance account. Alternatively, there's the PayPal credit card, which is issued by Bank of America.

It’s certainly disappointing that Google Wallet users are losing direct access to their PayPal accounts, a feature that has been part of Google's payment services since 2017. But on the bright side, PayPal recently announced that it will be launching a digital wallet app for iOS and Android in the coming weeks.

For the time being, we will have to wait and see what the future of PayPal payment is on some of the best Android phones.. Hopefully, users will soon have other means to use their PayPal account on their devices, but whatever happens, we will keep you updated on all the changes as soon as we hear of them.

