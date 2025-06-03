Google Wallet's removing linked PayPal accounts next week — what you need to know
You can still use branded cards
U.S. Android users will soon see Google Wallet complete its removal of PayPal support by deleting all users' linked accounts.
Google stopped users from linking new PayPal accounts to Google Wallet back in April, but users who had previously linked an account have been able to continue using it. Unfortunately, Google’s support page (via Android Authority) indicates that it will be ending this support from June 13, 2025. As such, any linked accounts will be automatically deleted from the Google Wallet app.
Google recommends that users have at least one card added to their account to make sure that they can continue to pay for goods and services. Also, users who have subscriptions set up with Google Wallet and their linked PayPal account will need to update the payment method as soon as possible. If they don’t, then it is possible that you'll lose access to whatever app or service you're using.
However, it should be noted that you can still use PayPal-branded bank cards on the Google Wallet app. There are two kinds of these: the first are debit Mastercards that are linked to your PayPal balance account. Alternatively, there's the PayPal credit card, which is issued by Bank of America.
It’s certainly disappointing that Google Wallet users are losing direct access to their PayPal accounts, a feature that has been part of Google's payment services since 2017. But on the bright side, PayPal recently announced that it will be launching a digital wallet app for iOS and Android in the coming weeks.
For the time being, we will have to wait and see what the future of PayPal payment is on some of the best Android phones.. Hopefully, users will soon have other means to use their PayPal account on their devices, but whatever happens, we will keep you updated on all the changes as soon as we hear of them.
More from Tom's Guide
- Adobe Photoshop for Android is finally here — how to get it
- Samsung's pushing some users to turn on their phone's anti-theft features — what you need to know
- Samsung could be making a big mistake with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — here's why I’m worried
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.