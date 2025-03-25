Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal

The Amazon Big Spring Sale event is happening right now with deep discounts on some of my favorite phones. However, Amazon can’t beat the $579 deal that Mint Mobile is offering for the Pixel 9. (You'll pay $399 for the phone and $180 upfront for a year of unlimited data).

Even though it comes to about a 27% off discount from the Pixel 9’s normal cost, it’s the fact that it also comes with 1-year of unlimited data that makes it one of the best phone deals right now. Considering how many wireless carriers charge about $60/month for unlimited service, this Mint Mobile deal is hard to overlook, especially when it's one of the best cheap cell phone plans around. Here’s why.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $579 at Mint Mobile You really can't pass up on the Pixel 9. I love it because it has the same identical main and ultrawide cameras found in the Pixel 9 Pro, along with the same set of Google AI features. What sets Mint Mobile's Pixel 9 deal from everything else is that it comes with 1-year of unlimited data service. You get the phone for $399 and pay $180 upfront for a year of unlimited data. That totals to $579.

You get the same main and ultrawide cameras

(Image credit: Future)

I previously said how the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are overrated. That still remains true because the Pixel 9, despite not offering a dedicated telephoto camera, actually features the same 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide cameras found on the pricier Pixel 9 Pro models.

This is a big deal because you’re paying much less. In comparison, you’d fork over $999 or $1,099 for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL respectively. Meaning, you’ll get the same results from the main and ultrawide cameras — but for significantly less out of your pocket. I know how well they perform in my 200 photo shootout between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with 200 photo shootout between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Mint Mobile has a 60-day phone unlock policy

(Image credit: Mint)

Even if you’re happy with your current wireless provider, you don’t have to wait the entire year to get it to work on another carrier. That’s because Mint Mobile only requires a 60-day period after the Pixel 9 has been activated before it can be unlocked. Other carriers, like Boost Mobile, will unlock a phone only when you’ve paid off the phone completely through financing. For prepaid devices, Boost will unlock it after 1 year.

Tensor G4 with Google AI

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, the Pixel 9 is powered by the same Tensor G4 chip found in the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL — which also gives it access to the same set of new Google AI features. Meaning, you’ll get access to things like Add Me, Pixel Studio, and Pixel Screenshots.

This adds tremendous value in my opinion because the Pixel 9 AI features help make tedious tasks easier. For example, I like how the Reimagine feature lets me edit my photos with the help of generative AI to change the backgrounds and replace it with something else using a text description.