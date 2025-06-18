This is nuts! Mint Mobile is practically giving away the Galaxy S25 and 2 years of unlimited data for $800 off

Since its launch earlier this year, I’ve seen countless Galaxy S25 deals that make the flagship phone free.

Even now, you can snatch it from carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, but you don’t get it for free unless you do a trade-in or activate it on a specific plan — and these plans often cost you $50/month.

That’s why I’m astounded by the deal Mint Mobile is offering right now, which includes the Galaxy S25 and 2 years of unlimited data service for $720. This is almost too good to be true because oftentimes it’s the service that ends up being the most costly. However, this Galaxy S25 deal applies to new customers who port in their number.

Just so you know, the Galaxy S25 launched at the price of $799 earlier this year. Considering that you only have to pay $360 with this Mint Mobile deal, that’s already a 54% off discount from what’d you normally pay for it — and that’s excluding the cost for the service.

That cost is for the Galaxy S25 with 128GB storage option, but if you need more storage, you’ll need to fork over $420 for the 256GB model.

What’s even more surprising is the discount you’re getting off the service, which for two years worth of unlimited data would normally cost $720. Through this deal, however, you’re paying $360 for two years of unlimited data service. That comes out to a rate of $15/month, which is dirt cheap when you think about how the big wireless carriers typically charge $50 for their equivalent service.

In total, $720 for a new phone and unlimited service is a pretty incredible deal. This essentially comes out to a rate of $30/month for 24 months. I’ve spent a good deal of time with the Galaxy S25, which offers well-rounded smartphone service thanks to its triple cameras, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, and its Galaxy AI features. I’m particularly impressed by the latter because of all the AI-assisted photo editing tools that I found to work incredibly well against what Apple and Google offers.

And the best part about the Galaxy S25? It has to be how it's a productivity powerhouse with Samsung DeX. I’ve used this countless times when I accidentally leave my laptop at home, so I end up connecting the Galaxy S25 to my monitor at work for that desktop PC-like experience.