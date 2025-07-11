This last-minute Google Pixel 9 Prime Day deal brings it very close to the cost of the 9a — and I’m very tempted to upgrade

Tick, tock, tick, tock, do you hear that? We're in the final hours of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, and that means if you've got an eye on a piece of tech, you need to buy it right now, because once the clock strikes 12, those deals will be gone. The only thing I've bought this week is Planet Zoo for my PS5, but I've found another deal that has me drooling.

I've been meaning to upgrade from my current Google Pixel 7 Pro, and I'm finding it hard to resist this deal on another Pixel phone. The Google Pixel 9 has dropped to its lowest price ever. For the next few hours, you can grab the Pixel 9 for just $549 at Amazon U.S. or £499 at Amazon U.K.

That's a 31% and 38% price slash, respectively. Do you know what that means? It's almost the same price as the budget Pixel 9a right now! So why get that when you can get the Pixel 9?

U.K. deal Google Pixel 9 (U.K.): was £799 now £499 at Amazon The deal in the U.K. is even better: 38% off the Google Pixel 9 128GB model, and a 45W charger is included. Out of the four available colorways, only Porcelain, Peony, and Obsidian are discounted; however, Obsidian has received the most significant price drop.

I don't say this loosely: the Pixel 9 is a beautiful phone. It's slim and compact, and its large display offers 2424 x 1080 resolution at 422 pixels per inch in a 20:9 aspect ratio. There's also a smooth display setting that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. When we tested the Pixel 9 for review, we recorded a brightness of 1,769 nits at 100% HDR. The highest brightness we recorded was 2,390 nits at 40% HDR, which is fantastic and, to me, sounds bright and detailed.

I'm a photographer and I test the best cameras at Tom's Guide, so I'm very impressed by the Pixel 9's camera specs. The 48MP ultrawide angle lens, 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera with autofocus make it a winner in my eyes.

There's also a plethora of AI features at play, especially for photography and video, for those who are interested. For example, the new Add Me camera mode mixes AR prompts with generative AI to add a photographer to an existing photo.

Finally, the Pixel 9 features the same IP68 construction and 7 years of software support as the other, more expensive pro models, so I can continue using this phone for years to come. Oh, also, we recorded 13+ hours of battery life in testing. Now that is killer.

If you want to get the Pixel 9 for just the Pixel 9 for just $549 at Amazon U.S. or £499 at Amazon U.K., now is the only time to do it, as this deal won't hang around once Prime Day has ended!

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals