Pixel 9 Pro drops to lowest price in Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are a great time to buy a new phone due to some great deals. This includes one of the smartest phones we've ever seen, the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Right now, you can grab the 512GB Google Pixel 9 Pro for $919 from Amazon, which means an overall discount of 25% over the usual $1,219 price. However, if you want to save a bit more cash, then you can instead get the 128GB version for $799 from Amazon or the 256GB version for $849. Finally, if you want the most storage possible, then you can grab the 1TB version for $1,149 from Amazon, which is an impressive 21% discount.

When we first reviewed the Google Pixel 9 Pro, we had a lot to praise about the device, from its super bright display and sleek compact design to the pretty outstanding battery life. Google has also equipped the phone with a pretty stellar camera setup, with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP Ultrawide, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom and a 42MP selfie camera.

Some might complain that Google's Tensor G4 chip isn't all that powerful compared to other devices. However, we listed the Pixel 9 Pro as the smartest device in our best phones list because it has been designed to get the most out of AI. Compared to the constantly struggling Apple Intelligence, the Google Pixel Pro offers some of the best AI experiences on the market, including access to Gemini Live, as well as a host of AI features like Pixel Studio.

The Pixel 9 Pro is the ideal phone for someone looking for a flagship phone that doesn't doesn't break the bank. This deal makes the phone even more tempting, and is one that any shopper looking for a discount should consider.