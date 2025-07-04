I ran 35 miles in the On Cloudboom Echo 3 carbon plate running shoe and it’s just hit its lowest ever price
Save on On’s speedy super-shoe
I’ve tested almost all of the best carbon plate running shoes available and one thing is true of all of them — they don’t come cheap.
That means it’s always worth looking out for deals on super-shoes, and right the On Cloudboom Echo 3 is reduced to $155 in the On sale, a saving of over $100.
The Cloudboom Echo 3 is no longer the flagship racer in On’s range, but it’s still a very fast and impressive carbon plate running shoe and at this reduced price it’s certainly worth considering ahead of newer, more expensive models. The green/white color of both the men’s and women’s On Cloudboom Echo 3 is reduced to $155, while others colors are available for $180.
I raced a 5K as well as doing a lot of fast training in the Cloudboom Echo 3 when it came out in June 2023 and I was impressed by its performance, with the carbon plate and springy Helion HF foam midsole producing a propulsive ride.
The carbon shoe market has moved on since then and the On Cloudboom Strike LS is the current top racer in the Swiss brand’s line-up, with the standard Cloudboom Strike also available.
I do rate the Cloudboom Strike as a faster and more comfortable racing shoe than the Cloudboom Echo 3, but it will cost you $310 — more than twice as much as the Echo 3 in this sale.
In fact this sale price means the Cloudboom Echo 3 is cheaper than a lot of fast training shoes, let alone the latest carbon racers, which usually cost over $250.
At this price I think the Cloudboom Echo 3 is worth considering as a fast trainer/racer you can add to your running shoe rotation. It’s particularly good for shorter races like 5Ks and 10Ks, and while it might not have the speed of today’s top carbon racers, it’s not far off.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
