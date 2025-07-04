I ran 35 miles in the On Cloudboom Echo 3 carbon plate running shoe and it’s just hit its lowest ever price

I’ve tested almost all of the best carbon plate running shoes available and one thing is true of all of them — they don’t come cheap.

That means it’s always worth looking out for deals on super-shoes, and right the On Cloudboom Echo 3 is reduced to $155 in the On sale, a saving of over $100.

I raced a 5K as well as doing a lot of fast training in the Cloudboom Echo 3 when it came out in June 2023 and I was impressed by its performance, with the carbon plate and springy Helion HF foam midsole producing a propulsive ride.

The carbon shoe market has moved on since then and the On Cloudboom Strike LS is the current top racer in the Swiss brand’s line-up, with the standard Cloudboom Strike also available.

I do rate the Cloudboom Strike as a faster and more comfortable racing shoe than the Cloudboom Echo 3, but it will cost you $310 — more than twice as much as the Echo 3 in this sale.

In fact this sale price means the Cloudboom Echo 3 is cheaper than a lot of fast training shoes, let alone the latest carbon racers, which usually cost over $250.

At this price I think the Cloudboom Echo 3 is worth considering as a fast trainer/racer you can add to your running shoe rotation. It’s particularly good for shorter races like 5Ks and 10Ks, and while it might not have the speed of today’s top carbon racers, it’s not far off.