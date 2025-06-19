Saucony's running shoes are up to 47% off — I'm a marathon runner and here's the 7 deals I'd recommend
Saucony is serving up some seriously hot running shoe deals right now
If I’ve learned anything from training for and running marathons, it’s that you’ll never regret investing in a good-quality pair of running shoes to carry you through. One brand that always makes it into my rotation is Saucony. With designs for every kind of runner, Saucony’s lineup is as versatile as it is reliable. Right now, you can save big in the Saucony summer sale.
The Saucony Hurricane 24, a staple during my first marathon training block, is now $30 off, down to $129. For trail runners, the Saucony Peregrine RFG is a steal at just $73, with a 47% discount applied.
But those aren’t the only deals worth running for. I’ve rounded up the best offers from the sale and considered the needs of different runners, whether you're looking for stability, speed, or something that can handle more rugged terrain than the road.
Good news: every deal I’ve found is available in both men’s and women’s sizes. I’ve linked to the women’s versions first, but you can easily switch to the men’s option on the Saucony site just above the shoe title. Just be quick, as sizes and colorways are limited and some are already selling fast.
This cushioned trail shoe is part of Saucony’s Run For Good (RFG) line, made with eco-friendly materials and designed to tread lightly — literally. The grippy outsole is crafted from recycled tires to handle all kinds of terrain. It comes in plenty of sizes and a range of earthy, nature-inspired colorways that look just as good off the trail.
The Kinvara 15 is a great everyday running shoe that delivers comfort with some extra snap when you want to pick up the pace. The design is simple, low-profile, lightweight, and responsive. And at under $100, it's a tough deal to pass up.
The Triumph 22 is a great all-rounder, combining soft cushioning with impressive energy return. It also features a wider midfoot than its predecessor for added balance and stability. Now’s your chance to save 25% on this versatile daily trainer.
What earns the Kinvara Pro its name? Saucony has equipped it with something they call Propel-Speedroll technology, designed to propel you forward more efficiently with the help of a carbon plate. It’s a great pick for runners looking for an extra boost during speed sessions or for your next race.
The Endorphin Speed 4 is built for speed workouts and race days, but it’s more versatile than most plated shoes. Unlike the Kinvara Pro’s stiffer carbon plate, the Speed 4 uses a flexible plate combined with cushioned foam for a responsive yet comfortable ride, even on longer runs.
This is a plush stability shoe that delivers serious comfort and support. With a broader base for extra stability, it’s a great pick for longer runs or recovery days. In our Saucony Hurricane 24 review, we called it “one of the most comfortable running shoes available,” and it lives up to that title.
The Xodus Ultra 3 is built to go long on the trails, with plush cushioning and a grippy outsole. It’s lighter and more responsive than previous versions, making it a solid number for ultra distances or rugged adventures.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
