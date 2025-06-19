Saucony's running shoes are up to 47% off — I'm a marathon runner and here's the 7 deals I'd recommend

If I’ve learned anything from training for and running marathons, it’s that you’ll never regret investing in a good-quality pair of running shoes to carry you through. One brand that always makes it into my rotation is Saucony. With designs for every kind of runner, Saucony’s lineup is as versatile as it is reliable. Right now, you can save big in the Saucony summer sale.

The Saucony Hurricane 24, a staple during my first marathon training block, is now $30 off, down to $129. For trail runners, the Saucony Peregrine RFG is a steal at just $73, with a 47% discount applied.

But those aren’t the only deals worth running for. I’ve rounded up the best offers from the sale and considered the needs of different runners, whether you're looking for stability, speed, or something that can handle more rugged terrain than the road.

Good news: every deal I’ve found is available in both men’s and women’s sizes. I’ve linked to the women’s versions first, but you can easily switch to the men’s option on the Saucony site just above the shoe title. Just be quick, as sizes and colorways are limited and some are already selling fast.

Saucony Peregrine RFG: at saucony.com This cushioned trail shoe is part of Saucony’s Run For Good (RFG) line, made with eco-friendly materials and designed to tread lightly — literally. The grippy outsole is crafted from recycled tires to handle all kinds of terrain. It comes in plenty of sizes and a range of earthy, nature-inspired colorways that look just as good off the trail.

Saucony Kinvara 15: was $120 now $94 at saucony.com The Kinvara 15 is a great everyday running shoe that delivers comfort with some extra snap when you want to pick up the pace. The design is simple, low-profile, lightweight, and responsive. And at under $100, it's a tough deal to pass up.

Saucony Triumph 22: was $160 now $119 at saucony.com The Triumph 22 is a great all-rounder, combining soft cushioning with impressive energy return. It also features a wider midfoot than its predecessor for added balance and stability. Now’s your chance to save 25% on this versatile daily trainer.

Saucony Kinvara Pro: was $180 now $120 at saucony.com What earns the Kinvara Pro its name? Saucony has equipped it with something they call Propel-Speedroll technology, designed to propel you forward more efficiently with the help of a carbon plate. It’s a great pick for runners looking for an extra boost during speed sessions or for your next race.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4: was $170 now $124 at saucony.com The Endorphin Speed 4 is built for speed workouts and race days, but it’s more versatile than most plated shoes. Unlike the Kinvara Pro’s stiffer carbon plate, the Speed 4 uses a flexible plate combined with cushioned foam for a responsive yet comfortable ride, even on longer runs.

Saucony Hurricane 24: was $160 now $132 at Amazon This is a plush stability shoe that delivers serious comfort and support. With a broader base for extra stability, it’s a great pick for longer runs or recovery days. In our Saucony Hurricane 24 review, we called it “one of the most comfortable running shoes available,” and it lives up to that title.