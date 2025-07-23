I review running shoes and my favorite Saucony sneaker just hit its lowest ever price, beating Prime Day deals
Save $55 on an outstanding running shoe
The Saucony Endorphin Speed has consistently been one of the best running shoes available ever since the original version launched back in 2020, offering a blend of comfort and speed that made it the most versatile shoe on the market.
I’ve loved testing every model to date, including the most recent Endorphin Speed 5, which I’ve been running in over the past few weeks.
The Speed 5 is great, but I don’t think it’s a major upgrade on the previous model, and given that you can get the Endorphin Speed for just $115 in the Saucony sale right now, I’d be jumping on that deal myself.
The Endorphin Speed 4 is a versatile running shoe with a nylon plate in its midsole, which adds some propulsive punch to the ride for fast runs without making it as stiff and uncomfortable as a full carbon plate racing shoe. It’s more affordable than ever thanks to the Saucony sale, where you’ll find the men’s and women’s Endorphin Speed 4 reduced to $114, with several colors and sizes available.
I’ve run over 60 miles in the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, using it for a wide mix of training sessions, including very easy recovery runs and fast interval workouts.
Versatility is its biggest strength. Most running shoes are designed to excel in one area — the best carbon plate running shoes being great for all-out speed but uncomfortable and unstable at easy paces, while max-cushioned shoes are perfect for protecting the legs on easy runs but lack speed.
The Endorphin Speed 4 has a nylon plate that provides some extra punch for speedwork, but isn’t as stiff as a full carbon plate; it has enough cushioning to feel comfortable on easy runs.
It’s the perfect option for runners who want one shoe to do it all, including providing enough speed to chase PRs on race day. The Speed 4’s main drawback is a high price, but that’s no longer the case with this deal, so it’s the perfect time to grab the shoe.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
