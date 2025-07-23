I review running shoes and my favorite Saucony sneaker just hit its lowest ever price, beating Prime Day deals

The Saucony Endorphin Speed has consistently been one of the best running shoes available ever since the original version launched back in 2020, offering a blend of comfort and speed that made it the most versatile shoe on the market.

I’ve loved testing every model to date, including the most recent Endorphin Speed 5, which I’ve been running in over the past few weeks.

The Speed 5 is great, but I don’t think it’s a major upgrade on the previous model, and given that you can get the Endorphin Speed for just $115 in the Saucony sale right now, I’d be jumping on that deal myself.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4: was $170 now $114 at saucony.com The Endorphin Speed 4 is a versatile running shoe with a nylon plate in its midsole, which adds some propulsive punch to the ride for fast runs without making it as stiff and uncomfortable as a full carbon plate racing shoe. It’s more affordable than ever thanks to the Saucony sale, where you’ll find the men’s and women’s Endorphin Speed 4 reduced to $114, with several colors and sizes available.

I’ve run over 60 miles in the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, using it for a wide mix of training sessions, including very easy recovery runs and fast interval workouts.

Versatility is its biggest strength. Most running shoes are designed to excel in one area — the best carbon plate running shoes being great for all-out speed but uncomfortable and unstable at easy paces, while max-cushioned shoes are perfect for protecting the legs on easy runs but lack speed.

The Endorphin Speed 4 has a nylon plate that provides some extra punch for speedwork, but isn’t as stiff as a full carbon plate; it has enough cushioning to feel comfortable on easy runs.

It’s the perfect option for runners who want one shoe to do it all, including providing enough speed to chase PRs on race day. The Speed 4’s main drawback is a high price, but that’s no longer the case with this deal, so it’s the perfect time to grab the shoe.