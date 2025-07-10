I review running shoes and my favorite Saucony sneaker just hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day

Ever since I tested the original Saucony Endorphin Speed in 2020, I’ve been in love with the shoe.

I've reviewed every version since, and it’s consistently been one of the most versatile shoes on the market, and that’s as true of the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 as it was of the OG Endorphin Speed.

The Endorphin Speed 4 was one of my favorite shoes of 2024, and right now it’s down to $124 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, which is the cheapest I’ve ever seen it.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4: was $170 now $124 at Amazon The Endorphin Speed 4 is a versatile running shoe with a nylon plate in its midsole, which adds some propulsive punch to the ride for fast runs without making it as stiff and uncomfortable as a full carbon plate racing shoe. You can use it for any kind of run, and it’s more affordable than ever thanks to this Prime Day deal which knocks $45 off the price of both the men’s and women’s Endorphin Speed 4.

Most running shoes excel at one type of run. Max-cushioned shoes are mainly designed to offer comfort for easy daily training runs, for example, but are a bit heavy and lack the responsive ride for fast runs.

In contrast, carbon plate running shoes have very aggressive and fast designs for racing, but are unstable and lack the durability and comfort you want for everyday easy runs.

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 is a shoe that can do it all. It has a nylon plate that offers most of the propulsive benefits of a carbon one while being more flexible and comfortable for easy runs.

While it’s not a max-cushioned shoe, it has plenty of supportive foam underfoot, and I enjoyed using it for very slow and relaxed runs in my testing. The nylon plate also has wings to increase the stability of the Speed 4.

The smooth rocker design of the shoe helps you to tick the miles off at any pace. In the past, I’ve raced a 5K in the morning in the Endorphin Speed, then done a 60-minute recovery in the afternoon. Very few shoes are versatile enough to be enjoyable for both of those.

I’ve been testing the new Endorphin Speed 5 lately, and it is another great addition to the line, but I wouldn’t say it’s a major upgrade on the Endorphin Speed 4, with a pretty similar design all round.

That means you can jump on this deal without worrying you’re missing out by not getting the new shoe, which is now $175, so you’re saving $50 by picking up the Endorphin Speed 4 instead.