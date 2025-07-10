I review running shoes for a living, and my favorite Adidas running shoe is 66% off in this Prime Day deal
A great deal on one of my favorite shoes
As a fitness editor and marathon runner, I review running shoes as my day job, so I know exactly what I’m looking for when the Prime Day deals drop. To save you scrolling, I’ve hand-picked some of the best Prime Day running shoe deals here, but right now, one of my favorite Adidas running shoes has a massive 66% off — that’s right, the Adidas Ultraboost light just dropped to $63 on Amazon. That’s a saving of $127!
The Ultraboost Light is a fantastic everyday running shoe, with Adidas’ famous Ultraboost midsole foam for a cushioned, comfortable ride. The women’s Adidas Ultraboost Light is also on sale for $67 on Amazon right now, but you’ll have to hurry, this deal won’t last for long!
The women's shoe is on sale right now, with the biggest saving on the shoe in the black and white colorway. You'll need to look through all the different options in your size to find the best deal.
Again, it looks like the biggest sale in the men's shoe is in the black and white colorway, which has a whopping 66% off. There are plenty of colorways on sale, though, so take a look through before this deal sells out!
The Adidas Ultraboost is one of the most popular everyday running shoes on the market — jam-packed with Adidas’ Boost midsole foam, and stylish enough to wear around the office after your run-commute.
Now on its 23rd iteration, Adidas released the Ultraboost Light running shoe, made with a ‘new generation’ of Boost foam that's 30% lighter than previous iterations.
The Ultraboost Light has been around for a few years now, but don't let this put you off. If you’re an Ultraboost fan, it’s likely that you’ll love the lighter feel of the shoe, which does feel a little faster and a tad more responsive on the run than previous iterations.
That said, if you’re new to the Ultraboost line, it’s not that plush underfoot, or that lightweight compared to other everyday running shoes.
It's the perfect shoe for easy miles and long runs. It's a decent workhorse, that'll get you through most of the miles in your training plan, and for $60, it's a fantastic shoe at a fantastic price this Prime Day!
This running shoe is a versatile option for runners looking for a one-size-fits-all sneaker. Grab it while you can! And, when you've done that, check in on our Prime Day live blog for even more deals we recommend.
