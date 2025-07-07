I raced my last Hyrox in the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 — and it's crashed into the Prime Day sales at 20% off

I converted to the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 for my last Hyrox race, and it would take a lot to turn my head. The shoe became the official racing shoe of Hyrox shortly thereafter, having been a firm favorite amongst Hyrox athletes already.

While the Hyrox x Puma Deviate Nitro collab shoe isn't on sale, the OG Puma Deviate Nitro 3 running shoe is on sale for $129 during the early Prime Day sales.

The best running shoes make the competition out there seriously stiff, so the fact that I wouldn't wear another shoe for Hyrox should tell you something about the quality of the Puma Deviate Nitro 3.

Although my colleague found other sneakers to be more lightweight, I found this shoe handled 8K without feeling heavy at all.

There's a dual-density midsole with the top layer of foam being Puma’s Nitro Elite, a nitrogen-infused PEBA material. The bottom layer is Nitro foam, which is a nitrogen-infused TPEE material.

PUMAGRIP outsole rubber makes the grip on this shoe a reliable and solid choice for exercises like sled pushes and pulls that require a strong lower-body base.

I competed in the mixed doubles category for my last Hyrox, which meant using the men's weights for the sled push and pull, and I credit these shoes with getting me through it.

I prefer a stripped-back shoe, so I competed in black and white, but there are tons of colors to choose from if you like to stand out from the crowd.

The Nitro 3 is also super breathable, which meant I didn't want to tear the shoes off my feet the minute I raced over the finish line.

However, worth noting is the 10mm drop, which won't be for everyone. I could still lunge and maintain stability during wall balls, but I wouldn't wear this shoe for any real lifting.

