I raced my last Hyrox in the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 — and it's crashed into the Prime Day sales at 20% off

I converted to the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 for my last Hyrox race, and it would take a lot to turn my head. The shoe became the official racing shoe of Hyrox shortly thereafter, having been a firm favorite amongst Hyrox athletes already.
While the Hyrox x Puma Deviate Nitro collab shoe isn't on sale, the OG Puma Deviate Nitro 3 running shoe is on sale for $129 during the early Prime Day sales. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for ongoing coverage).
The Deviate Nitro 3 is incredibly versatile, making it perfect for races like Hyrox. You get enough cushioning for longer runs without compromising on stability, and the grip is unbelievable. There are plenty of colors to choose from if bright orange isn't your vibe.
The best running shoes make the competition out there seriously stiff, so the fact that I wouldn't wear another shoe for Hyrox should tell you something about the quality of the Puma Deviate Nitro 3.
Although my colleague found other sneakers to be more lightweight, I found this shoe handled 8K without feeling heavy at all.
There's a dual-density midsole with the top layer of foam being Puma’s Nitro Elite, a nitrogen-infused PEBA material. The bottom layer is Nitro foam, which is a nitrogen-infused TPEE material.
PUMAGRIP outsole rubber makes the grip on this shoe a reliable and solid choice for exercises like sled pushes and pulls that require a strong lower-body base.
I competed in the mixed doubles category for my last Hyrox, which meant using the men's weights for the sled push and pull, and I credit these shoes with getting me through it.
I prefer a stripped-back shoe, so I competed in black and white, but there are tons of colors to choose from if you like to stand out from the crowd.
The Nitro 3 is also super breathable, which meant I didn't want to tear the shoes off my feet the minute I raced over the finish line.
However, worth noting is the 10mm drop, which won't be for everyone. I could still lunge and maintain stability during wall balls, but I wouldn't wear this shoe for any real lifting.
Right now, you can grab the Deviate Nitro 3 for just $129 during Amazon Prime Day sales.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and personal trained, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
