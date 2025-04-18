My favorite Shark appliances are on sale at Walmart — 3 deals I'd get from $49
Get a little help with your spring cleaning
I'm a huge fan of my Shark steam mop and vacuum. Not only do they make it easy to tidy up around the apartment, but they're also huge time savers because they're very efficient at their jobs.
For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $250 off select Shark vacuums. It's part of this weekend's Walmart Easter Sale. After discount, deals start from $49. Below I've rounded up 3 of the best deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Shark promo codes and Walmart promo codes).
Best Shark deals
The Shark Steam Mop (S100WM) is designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl. The mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. I've been using it since the start of the year and it makes it so easy to wipe away floor stains. This is the cheapest price I've seen for it yet.
One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture and at this price it's an excellent value for such a versatile cleaner.
The Shark Detect Pro Vacuum (IW1120) is a slim and lightweight vacuum that can clean just about any part of your home. It automatically detects different floor types and adjusts suction power for deep cleaning on carpets. Its PowerFins help prevent hair tangles whiles the HEPA filter keeps allergens and dust out of your house.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
