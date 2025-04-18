Huge Walmart Easter sale live from $14 — 31 deals I'm shopping on TVs, Switch games, patio furniture and more

Easter weekend has officially begun — and whether you're looking to stock up on last-minute Easter essentials or shop the holiday weekend's best discounts, you've come to the right place. Walmart is currently slashing the prices on everything from candy and toys to TVs and patio furniture.

If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space, Walmart's Patio and Garden Event has everything you need to update your backyard this season — for up to 50% less. Hoping to stock up on some video games ahead of the Switch 2 release? Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games with deals starting at just $14.

In order to get your items in time for Easter Sunday, you can opt for express shipping or choose same-day pick up at your local Walmart. So you'd better hop to it and keep scrolling to check out all my favorite weekend deals. For more ways to save, see our Walmart promo codes page.

My Favorite Deals

Easter sale: deals from $1 @ Walmart

Easter weekend is here — and if you need to grab some last-minute Easter essentials, Walmart has you covered! Whether you need toys, games, candy or festive spring decor, there's tons of great deals starting at $1. You can opt for express shipping or same-day pick up in order to get your items by Easter Sunday.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Disney characters, Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Bissell floor care: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Looking to get a head start on spring cleaning? Bissell vacuums and floor care can get the job done right. Even better? The brand is now offering up to 50% off at Walmart. Shop handheld vacuums, carpet cleaners, stick vacuums and more (all for less).

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you get ready for the upcoming season. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

TVs

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Patio Furniture

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $31 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $34 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $139 now $69 at Walmart Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $158 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $130 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $159 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Headphones and Speakers

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $34 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $316 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Laptops and Tablets

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $499 now $299 at Walmart You'll love this HP machine if you're looking for a no-frills laptop for essential work and the occasional Netflix stream. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Walmart This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Small Appliances

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Nutribullet PRO Blender: was $78 now $68 at Walmart Available in four colors, the Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review, and now it's almost half price.

Ninja Foodi 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Limited for space? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a 6-in-1 set that'll become a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, dutch oven and utensil, whilst only taking up a small area of your kitchen. And Triple Fusion heat technology means you can cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens. Speedy cooking without needing to buy several appliances, all for just $98.