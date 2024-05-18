I've been covering Memorial Day Sales for 15 years — heres the 41 deals I'd shop right now

The floodgates are open! Although the official Memorial Day date isn't until May 27, practically every retailer has unveiled their Memorial Day sales. If you've been planning a major purchase, this weekend is the best time to do it.

I've been covering Memorial Day deals for more than 15 years. Yes, there are a lot of retail holidays throughout the year, but few of them match the steep discounts you see on Memorial Day. In fact, the next major retail holiday won't happen until the end of summer. So if you're like me and like to wait for the best deal — this weekend is it.

One of this weekend's biggest sales comes from Amazon. Amazon is taking up to 40% off Hydro Flask, Apple, Ring, and more. A note of caution: if you're looking for deals on Amazon hardware (Echo devices, etc). I would recommend holding off for Prime Day if you can. You'll see slightly lower prices then. That said, below I've included some Amazon devices that are currently at all-time price lows.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy is knocking up to 45% off appliances. Plus, you can score from a $50 to $500 Best Buy eGift card for free with select purchases. This is a great sale if you're looking for a new washer/dryer, coffee machine, ice cream maker, or outdoor grill.

I've spent hours looking through this weekend's deals, and below I've rounded up what I think are the best sales. The likelihood of these deals getting significantly lower in the days to come is very low, which makes it a safe bet to shop now.

Smart home

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It may be a predictable sale, but props to Amazon for leading the Memorial Day deals charge. Right now, Amazon has a wide range of Alexa devices (Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles) on sale from $19. Note: Many of these devices will be cheaper on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then, now is also an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon tech.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

Kasa Matter Smart Plug w/ Energy Monitoring: was $40 now $23 @ Amazon

Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.

Govee 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

In addition to being 14% off, you can also add a $5 coupon to take $10 total off this four-pack of smart bulbs (a fraction of what Philips Hue costs). These little luminaries pump out a bright 800 lumens and 16 million colors, and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even tap these for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack): was $259 now $139 @ Amazon

This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Right now a three-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras is on sale for $139.

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni: was $1,199 now $599 @ Amazon

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni can take all of the grunt work out of cleaning your home. It features strong suction and an enhanced mopping function that scrubs 180x per minute to dissolve and remove stubborn stains. Even better, at the end of each cleaning cycle the unit will automatically scrub, scrape, and dry its mopping pads with hot air to ensure they're always clean.

Fitness

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Memorial Day sales have kicked off at Amazon and the retailer is slashing the price of various Hydro Flask water bottles. The sale includes various colors and models. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers.

Price check: 25% off @ Hydro Flask

Public Rec apparel: deals from $24 @ Public Rec

Workout and apparel brand Public Rec is taking up to 50% off select clothing during its latest sale. After discount, women's apparel starts from $24 and men's from 27. As part of the sale, you can get the Here to There Longline Sports Bra on sale for $29 (pictured, was $58).

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts: was $59 now from $25 @ Amazon

These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $25 in certain sizes and colors. They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 27,000 Amazon reviews.

Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": was $78 now $49 @ Lululemon

Tailored for both running and training, these shorts are a must-have for those seeking lightweight, two-way stretch functionality. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against the skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs. While not the lowest price we've ever seen, you can still grab a pair for less than $50!

Wunder Train High-Rise: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon

Ideal for yoga, the gym, or just heading out on a run, these high-rise leggings are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. They feel cool on the inside, too, and have a drawcord on the waist to keep them snug and secure. Note: This is a final sale item, but Lululemon members can return it for credit. (It's free to become a member.)

Running shoes

Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $50 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are a whopping 40% off and still available in every size (rare for discounts this big). This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue, for instance, provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less. The women's shoe is on sale for $72.

Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $130 now $77 @ Nike

Pegasus has been part of Nike's running lineup for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." The biggest discount is limited to the bronze, black, white/red, and orange/blue combinations, however. The women's shoe is on sale for $85.

Brooks Revel 6 (Men's): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

If you're new to the world of running and don't want to spend too much, this is the shoe for you. The Revel 6 provides a springy, comfortable feel on the road thanks to its added cushioning. The shoe's arrow-point pattern in the outsole also lets your foot move quickly from heel to toe. The woman's shoe is also on sale for $79.

Air Max 270 (Women's): was $160 now $121 @ Nike

It's not often that this popular sneaker dips so deeply in price. Eligible for a 23% off discount, these easy-to-slip-on sneakers provide buyers with a boost (270 degrees of air!) and nail the trifecta of comfort, style and support. The men's shoe is on sale for $115.

Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

Editor's recommendation! Rarely on sale, the excellent Gel Kayano 30 have been discounted to $119 ahead of Memorial Day. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. The women's shoe is also on sale for $119.

Price check: $119 @ Asics

Bedding

Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter: was $159 now $135 @ Brooklinen

Editor's Pick! I've been using the Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter for the past few months, and it's quickly become my favorite comforter. It's airy, soft and does an excellent job of insulating heat on cold nights. It's made from recycled PET fibers, repurposed from plastic bottles, but you'll swear it feels like a down comforter. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. It's available in various sizes and styles.

Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper

The Casper One is the most affordable option in the reinvented Casper mattress range. It replaces the Casper Original, offering similar levels of contouring to gently hug your curves without sucking you down into the mattress. We're in the middle of testing the Casper One, but from what we've seen so far this is a great mattress in a box for people wanting a breathable, all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel and good pressure relief. Casper's new 30%-off sale beats the discounts we saw during Black Friday, so we doubt this will be increased for Memorial Day. In other words, there's no need to wait on this one. After discount, you can get a twin for $610 (was $875) or a queen for $870 (was $1,245). It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.

The WinkBed Mattress: was $1,149 now $849 @ WinkBeds

The original WinkBed mattress has an excellent $300 discount on all sizes right now, which takes the cost of a queen to just $1,499. It's a good option for anyone suffering from back pain, thanks to its enhanced support. You can also choose your preferred level of firmness. In our WinkBed mattress review, we said it's a well-made, competitively priced luxury hybrid offering a nice balance of sturdy, zoned support and comfortable cushioning. After discount, the twin costs $849 (was $1,149), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $1,799).

Nolah Evolution 15: was $974 now $924 @ Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we said it's particularly good at isolating motion, which makes it a great choice for couples. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE50" to take an extra $50 off any mattress. After discount, the twin costs $924 (was $974), whereas the queen costs $1,574 (was $1,624). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and add "TOMSGUIDE50" as your discount. You'll then get up to 30% off plus an extra $50 off.

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Purple

$300 off all sizes! The Purple Plus Mattress offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review, we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $1,394 (was $1,499), whereas the queen costs $1,599 (was $1,899).

Sleep Number i8 smart bed: was $3,399 now $2,379 @ Sleep Number

The Sleep Number i8 smart bed holds a spot on our list of the best smart mattresses. Sleep Number beds are on everyone's wishlist because they are packed with tech to help you sleep better. While they do provide sleep tracking, we're more drawn to the automatic pressure relief and firmness adjustments — the smart bed tailor's itself to your body. Even better, your side will feel totally different to your partner's side of the bed, so this is an excellent mattress to save you from sleep divorce. We recommend the Sleep Number i8 to all sleepers who have the budget and the need for a mattress that takes the guesswork out of firmness levels, comfort and depth of pressure relief. After discount, the twin is $2,379 (was $3,339), whereas the queen is $2,799 (was $3,999).

Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Price check: $159 @ Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

Smartphones

Smartphone sale: free phone, tablet + watch w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering an epic smartphone sale right now. Apple fans can get an iPhone 15 Pro with a free iPad and Apple Watch SE with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plan. Alternatively, you can get a Galaxy S24 Plus with a watch and tablet or a Pixel 8 Pro with a Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Tablet S9 FE.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Best Buy is taking $100 off and bundling a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we called it the budget phone to beat for the rest of 2024. Note: You must activate your phone on a carrier during checkout to get the $100 discount.

Price check: $499 w/ $100 GC @ Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the epic Galaxy S24 ULtra on sale for $999. This price is valid when you buy your phone via Best Buy and connect it to a carrier. Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Apple

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy | $599 @ Target

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. It's just $20 shy of its all-time price low.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy | $899 @ B&H

TVs

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart

The Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Hisense 65" U6HF 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Amazon

Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $799 @ Amazon