Massive Prime Day preview ahead of Father's Day — 35 deals I recommend from $19

June can be a quiet month for deals, but leave it to Amazon to shake things up. The retailer is offering a Prime Day like sale on Alexa-powered devices. Even better, if you're still shopping Father's Day sales many of these items make for great gifts.

As part of the sale, Amazon smart devices are on sale from $19. I always recommend shopping Amazon hardware on Prime Day, but if you need a last-minute gift for dad, the sale includes discounted Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, Blink Doorbells, and more. Below I've rounded up the 35 best sales you can get. Remember, there's a good chance many of these items will be cheaper come Prime Day, but if you need a Father's Day gift asap, these are your best bets.

Best Amazon deals

Echo Pop w/ Smart Bulb: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

Amazon Smart Plug: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's own smart plug is the simplest to use provided that you have an Alexa smart home setup. There's no need to use a separate hub or app and this plug instantly pairs with your Alexa account for seamless integration into routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands.

Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

When paired with an Alexa speaker, the Echo Glow becomes a smart lamp. You can change the color, as well as adjust the brightness and initiate morphing light modes using either the Alexa app or voice commands.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Price check: $29 @ Best Buy

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49 (just a single Blink Mini costs $29). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Price check: $44 @ Best Buy

Echo Buds with ANC: was $119 now $44 @ Amazon

Previously known as the Echo Buds 2, the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancelation offer good sound quality and great integration with Alexa. As their new name suggests, they also offer active noise cancelation that does a solid job blocking outside distractions. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we said they were a great cheap AirPods Pro alternative.

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module 2: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Price check: $48 @ Best Buy

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl w/ Echo Glow: was $89 now $52 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+ ($4.99/month afterwards), which includes kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, fun morning routines, and educational Alexa skills. It also has parental controls, so your child can listen to age-appropriate music, set time limits, and let you monitor their activity. This deal also comes with the Echo Glow, so your kid can learn how to create Alexa routines.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $70 now $54 @ Amazon

Keep an eye on indoor air quality in an easy-to-understand score. This gadget sucks in air to break down humidity, harmful particles, and temperature to rate the quality of your environment. You can use it to kick off routines like turning on your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans when the indoor air quality drops too low.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $80 now $63 @ Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat’s smarts come via Alexa Hunches. The virtual assistant is at the center of the experience and can set your preferred temperatures based on how you interact with the best smart home devices. For example, it will figure out what hours you go to sleep at night and lower your temperatures.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $64.

Echo (4th Gen): was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for $50 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $94 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32GB): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Built on the impressive Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro, this kid-friendly tablet boasts an impressive 13-hour battery life, 32 GB of storage, and ad-free content. It is normally $149, but currently just $99 during this sale. Designed for "big kids", aged 6-12 it also comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a child-friendly case.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Ring Spotlight 2-Pack w/ Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights, which shine a light on paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and their batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

eero 6+: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers which means they're easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero's mesh routers, there's also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo Dot as a mesh extender for free, but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone's hotspot to get your home network back online.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $131 @ Amazon

Secure your home inside and out with Amazon's Blink Whole Home Bundle. It includes the Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell, and Sync Module 2. Combined, the devices will help you keep tabs on all corners of your house. It's $68 cheaper than buying each device separately and it includes the Sync Module 2, so you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023): was $189 now $149 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. This slate features an 10.1-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Amazon 2-Series 40" Fire TV: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

Blink Outdoor 4 Bundle: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

This bundle includes everything you need to secure your home. It comes with the two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, mini pan/tilt camera, Sync Module 2, and three mounting kits. The cameras offer 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | $239 @ Target

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Echo Frames (3rd gen): was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. In our Amazon Echo Frames 3rd gen review, we said they're Amazon's best glasses to date injecting some much-needed style into the smart glasses category, while improving audio quality and boosting battery life.