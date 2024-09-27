Last call! Get Disney Plus for just $2/month right now

From Prime Big Deal Days and to Best Buy Member Deal Days, there are hundreds of deals to browse through this weekend. But here's one deal you won't find at just any retailer.

Today only, you can get Disney Plus for just $1.99/month for your first three months. That's one of the best offers I've seen from Disney. After your three months are up, you can either cancel or keep your plan at the regular price of $9.99/month.

Disney Plus U.S.

Disney Plus: $1.99/month for 3 months @ Disney Plus

Ends today! Disney is offering a surprise discount on its Disney Plus Basic plan. For a limited time, you can get Disney Plus Basic (ad-supported) for $1.99/month for your first three months. After your three months are up, you can either cancel or keep your plan at the regular price of $9.99/month. You'll have access to the service's entire range of content including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

Disney Plus U.K.

Disney Plus: £1.99/month for 3 months @ Disney Plus

Ends today! Disney Plus is offering the same discount to subscribers based in the U.K, letting them pick up the service for £1.99/month for the first three months. After your promo period is over, you can cancel or keep your plan at the regular price of £7.99 per month.

We named Disney Plus one of the best streaming services currently available. If you've been wanting to try the service or waiting for the right deal, now is the time. Today's deal is also great in light of all the new Disney Plus shows in October. Upcoming shows include Agatha All Along (finale) and live broadcasts of Dancing with the Stars and the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. The deal comes just in time as Disney prepares to showcase other major new releases, including Pixar’s "Inside Out 2", which has already made waves as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Additionally, fans of the Disney Channel classic "Wizards of Waverly Place" can look forward to the new sequel series, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place", starring Selena Gomez, set to premiere on October 30.

Just make sure to snag this deal before midnight, as it's only valid through September 27.