When is 'Inside Out 2' coming to Disney Plus?

The anthropomorphized emotions of Pixar's 2015 "Inside Out" are back, and they've brought a whole new crew with them for "Inside Out 2". Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust steer the ship in the mind of 13-year-old Riley, a young girl who's headed to high school for the first time.

Now that she's gotten a little older, the "Puberty Alarm" has officially sounded, and four new emotions have unexpectedly arrived to muddle things for her even further: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui. In this adventure, all of these new feelings jockey for control over Riley's life.

"Inside Out 2" has been sweeping box office records since it debuted, becoming Pixar's second-largest domestic animated opening of all time at $154.2 million and the biggest opening for an animated movie worldwide at an eye-watering $295 million.

Suffice it to say, demand to see this movie is high, and it'll be spending quite a bit of time in theaters. With that in mind, movie lovers who can't get out to the big screen are likely wondering when they'll be able to watch the colorful adventure on the small screen. Fortunately, "Inside Out 2" will eventually be available for streaming at home. Here's what we know about when you can stream it on Disney Plus.

When will 'Inside Out 2' stream on Disney Plus?

It's going to be a while before "Inside Out 2" ends its theatrical run. It just debuted in theaters nationwide on June 14, so it's still early on in its engagement. While you won't have to wait an exorbitant amount of time until you're able to watch from the comfort of your own couch, you'll still need to be patient if it follows the same release schedule as the other Pixar movies before it.

When "Inside Out 2" does come to a streaming platform, you'll be able to find it on Disney Plus. Unfortunately, no concrete date has been announced.

We can look to older releases, however, for an idea of when it might drop. For instance, "Elemental" spent quite a while in theaters and ended up on Disney Plus about 89 days after it debuted in September 2023. Before that, "Lightyear" took only a brisk 47 days to reach the service following the end of its theatrical run in August 2022.

But "Inside Out 2" is experiencing a more massive theatrical success than those two films. It'll likely spend quite a while in theaters before exiting, much like "Barbie" did before moving to streaming. According to Pixar's Pete Docter, the film has a 100-day theatrical window. With those guidelines in mind, we can likely expect to see "Inside Out 2" hitting Disney Plus in September or October 2024.