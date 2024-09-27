Best Buy Member Deal Days just went live — 31 deals to shop ahead of Prime Day

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days less than two weeks way, it's no surprise that Best Buy is stepping up to the plate with its own set of impressive savings. The Best Buy Member Deals Days is live now through September 29 with massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, appliances and more. However, there is one small caveat. You must be a paying My Best Buy member to take advantage of certain deals.

If you're not familiar, the retailer's My Best Buy membership has three tiers. My Best Buy is the free tier that offers free shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals, new launches and free 2-day shipping. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes all of the above-mentioned perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, exclusive prices and protection plans including Apple Care.

Best Buy's Member Deal Days is for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members only. And although we recommend signing up to get exclusive discounts, we've also rounded up some deals that non-members can take advantage of, too. Be sure to bookmark this page because we will be updating it with new deals throughout the sale which ends Sunday night. (For even more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes).

Editor's Choice

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design.

Govee Wi-Fi RGBIC Outdoor Permanent String Lights: was $299 now $219 @ Best Buy

Members only: Get $60 off this this one-and-done holiday lighting setup that is worth the cost since you can adjust colors to give your home's exterior some pop all year round. Plus, you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as standard downlights to give your home some extra security and visibility in the yard. It features 100 ft of string lights.

iPad Mini 6 (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The iPad mini 6 sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

TVs

Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy

Members only: The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Samsung's S95C QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.

Headphones

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

Members only: At a whopping 50% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

Members only: Right now, the Samsung Pro earbuds are being discounted at Best Buy. Even at the full price they hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, so they're a bargain at this heavily discounted price. Comfort levels are high and battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the case holds around 29 hours. (Non-members can also snag these on sale for $159).

Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

Members only: These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you want some of the biggest bass possible, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 are the headphones for the job. Our Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 review praised their incredible bass response, 60-hour battery life and cool design. However, their active noise canceling capabilities leave a little to be desired, and you'll want to steer clear of these headphones if you prefer a more balanced sound profile.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a premium Chromebook with a strong-feeling build, comfortable keyboard and top-firing speakers. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

HP 17" Laptop: was $549 now $450 @ Best Buy

Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch HD+ display, an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These aren't mind-blowing specs, but you'll get a laptop with a large display and performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thin.

HP Spectre 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,749 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch 3K2K OLED touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 360-degree hinge gives you more flexibility to suit your work style and a stylus pen is included to write and draw on the laptop's screen.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 5: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

This open-world game is set in Blaine County; Rockstar's take on a fictional California. Over the course of its campaign, you take on the role of three low level criminals who end up becoming unlikely allies during increasingly elaborate heists. Away from its single-player action, the GTA Online side mode has become wildly popular over the years.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Members only: Multiplatform game fans preferring a cordless connection can also secure a great deal on Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset. The wireless device is compatible with all major consoles, PC and mobile devices. It also benefits from a low-latency Bluetooth connection and over 40 hours of battery life.

Samsung 32" Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Members only: The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.

HP 16.1" OMEN Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you want an Intel-based gaming laptop, the HP Omen is a great pick. For just $999, you'll get one month free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a large 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a high 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it's packing an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and a whopping 1TB of storage space.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,599 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

Members only: One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale for Dell TechFest. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $60 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seven built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously and yet it's was made so that you can flip it up when not in use.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $219 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy

For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a discount. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.