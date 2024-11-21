I've been covering Black Friday deals for 11 years — and these sales are actually worth the hype

I'm now on my 11th year covering Black Friday deals for Tom's Guide, and I've been covering tech overall since the Palm Pilot was actually a thing. So I know a lot about gadgets — and can tell the difference between a great Black Friday sale and one that is just meh.

For me, a great Black Friday deal needs to be the lowest price ever for that product, and it's fairly easy to check if you use a tool like CamelCamelCamel, a website that makes it easy to check the price history of any product on Amazon. And, of course, the product has to be worth your money based on our testing and reviews.

Right now Tom's Guide is tracking the best Black Friday deals across Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart with our live blogs and roundups. So to help you save I'm highlighting the very best discounts right now across multiple categories and retailers. Happy savings!

My Favorite Black Friday Deals Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $17 at Amazon Right now I have an old Sony 43-inch TV in my bedroom and they're no smarts at all. My old Fire TV Stick started to lag so I upgraded to the new standard Fire TV Stick. No, it's not 4K, but neither is my TV. And this is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a budget. It offers easy access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon Amazon's deal on a 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max on Boost Mobile is one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals around because you only end up paying a cent for the device. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we really liked the bigger 6.3-inch display, improved 5x zoom, and impressive 14+ hours of battery life. And the new Siri is much improved. Your monthly payment for Boost Mobile's unlimited cell phone plan comes out to $78.89/month for 36 months.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Lowest Price! As someone who works from home a couple days a week I like to know who's at the door from my upstairs office. Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery, its camera is plenty good enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy After suffering a broken toe last spring I'm finally getting back to the gym. And the Forerunner 55 is the best affordable Garmin watch on the market for workout tracking at just $149 right now. As you'll see in our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we like its reliability, long battery life, build quality and comfort. There's no onboard music storage, but I can live without that.

was $349 now $279 at Amazon ALL TIME LOW! It's funny how time changes things. In my iPad 10th Gen review, I said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet but the price was too high. But now this iPad is at its lowest price ever. The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Save $70 right now!

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $329 at Amazon I had a chance to show these headphones off during a TV segment and they were a hit. The Bose QC Ultra headphones deliver great noise cancelling performance, awesome sound quality and high-end comfort. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.