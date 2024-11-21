I've been covering Black Friday deals for 11 years — and these sales are actually worth the hype
I would snag these deals right now
I'm now on my 11th year covering Black Friday deals for Tom's Guide, and I've been covering tech overall since the Palm Pilot was actually a thing. So I know a lot about gadgets — and can tell the difference between a great Black Friday sale and one that is just meh.
For me, a great Black Friday deal needs to be the lowest price ever for that product, and it's fairly easy to check if you use a tool like CamelCamelCamel, a website that makes it easy to check the price history of any product on Amazon. And, of course, the product has to be worth your money based on our testing and reviews.
Right now Tom's Guide is tracking the best Black Friday deals across Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart with our live blogs and roundups. So to help you save I'm highlighting the very best discounts right now across multiple categories and retailers. Happy savings!
Quick links
- iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $.01 @ Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
- 10.9-inch iPad: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon
- LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13 (M2): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1299 now $949 @ Walmart
My Favorite Black Friday Deals Now
Right now I have an old Sony 43-inch TV in my bedroom and they're no smarts at all. My old Fire TV Stick started to lag so I upgraded to the new standard Fire TV Stick. No, it's not 4K, but neither is my TV. And this is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a budget. It offers easy access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.
Amazon's deal on a 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max on Boost Mobile is one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals around because you only end up paying a cent for the device. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we really liked the bigger 6.3-inch display, improved 5x zoom, and impressive 14+ hours of battery life. And the new Siri is much improved. Your monthly payment for Boost Mobile's unlimited cell phone plan comes out to $78.89/month for 36 months.
Lowest Price! As someone who works from home a couple days a week I like to know who's at the door from my upstairs office. Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery, its camera is plenty good enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.
After suffering a broken toe last spring I'm finally getting back to the gym. And the Forerunner 55 is the best affordable Garmin watch on the market for workout tracking at just $149 right now. As you'll see in our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we like its reliability, long battery life, build quality and comfort. There's no onboard music storage, but I can live without that.
ALL TIME LOW! It's funny how time changes things. In my iPad 10th Gen review, I said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet but the price was too high. But now this iPad is at its lowest price ever. The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Save $70 right now!
I had a chance to show these headphones off during a TV segment and they were a hit. The Bose QC Ultra headphones deliver great noise cancelling performance, awesome sound quality and high-end comfort. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
LOWEST PRICE! This TV looks so good I'm thinking of getting it for my bedroom. The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. In our LG B4 OLED review (4/5 stars) we say it's a stellar display that makes few compromises.
Here's a case where you absolutely don't need the latest and greatest to get a stellar deal. The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. The newer M3 model has faster Wi-Fi 6E and dual monitor support, but those features are not a must in my opinion.
Price check: $799 @ B&H | $749 @ Best Buy
Right now you can save big on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart, one of the best Android phones on the market. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we highlighted its super long battery life, incredible processing power, sharp main camera, and a slew of new helpful Galaxy AI features. The zoom still beats the pants off the iPhone 16 Pro. Save $350!
Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.