27 can’t-miss Walmart Black Friday deals to shop this weekend — here’s the sales I’d buy

Mark your calendars! A new round of Walmart Black Friday deals is coming on November 25. However, I've been tracking Walmart sales all month and a lot of great deals are already live.
My favorite Walmart deal right now knocks 50% off Walmart Plus subscriptions. It's a promo they offer every Black Friday, but I particularly like it because Walmart Plus is super beneficial to frequent Walmart shoppers and it includes other perks like fuel discounts, Paramount+ access, and five free months of Apple Arcade.
Outside of the Walmart Plus deal, I'm a huge fan of this Ninja/Shark sale with appliances from $39. I own a Shark vacuum, Ninja coffee maker, and Ninja air fryer that I absolutely love, so I'm always recommending their gear to friends and family. In fact, the Ninja coffee maker I use everyday is down to an all-time low of $59 at Walmart right now. I've been using it for well over a year and it runs like new and makes a flavorful cup of joe.
I could ramble on for days about today's best Walmart Black Friday deals, but instead I'm gonna roundup some of my favorites below. Make sure to come back to Tom's Guide on Monday as I live blog all the new Walmart deals dropping during Walmart's final Black Friday event. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's best Walmart promo codes.
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perks include five free months of Apple Music and early access to Walmart Black Friday deals.
Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using this coffee maker for over a year to make my morning coffee and it's still running like new and making a bold cup of joe. It's already aggressively priced, but it's now selling at an all-time price low.
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart
I hate to admit it, but I've become a Crocs fan. Right now Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $15. The sale includes classic Croc clogs, boots, and even Croc sneakers for $29. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen this year from Walmart.
You can always use an extra set of string lights when doing your holiday decorating — and snagging this 50 count set for just $11 is a no-brainer. Trust me, even if you think you have enough lights, chances are you'll find a use for them over the holiday season! They can be used both indoors and outdoors.
I'm going to be jealous of anyone who buys this TV. Why? Well, I have the cheaper Roku Select TV in my bedroom and I love it. This is the Pro Series, which offers a better Mini-LED screen and we named it one of the best Roku TV on shelves in 2024. In our Roku Pro Series review, we said it's a fantastic choice for those wanting excellent performance and simplicity. Released this year, it delivers vibrant visuals, enhanced brightness and Roku's intuitive platform. Offering a premium experience at a lower cost, it’s definitely a deal worth grabbing.
Listen, I'm a MacBook Air user, but even I have to admit that the Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
TVs
Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.
The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.
If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy
If you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa support, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility. It's on sale for just $698 right now.
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
This massive 98 inch TV is still pricey, don't get me wrong — but you're snagging epic savings in this amazing deal. The TCL Q6 has crystal-clear 4K resolution, Dolby Visual, QLED Pro display and 4 HDMI ports. There's also Wi-Fi for smart home connection with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
Price check: $1,598 @ Amazon
Headphones
The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon
Laptops
If you're looking for a super cheap laptop, it'll be tough to find one better than this. You get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now, and a solid choice if you're just looking to surf the web and watch videos.
Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale. This laptop features an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.
Appliances
Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart
Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.
This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.
Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Vacuums
Offering a combination vacuum and mop, this Shark model cleans in grid patterns and can scrub floors up to 100 times a minute for stubborn stains. It cleans itself, too! It's not often you see a brand name robot vac and mop combo selling at this price point, so I would snatch this deal up before it sells out.
Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.
If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, Dyson is a good brand to invest in. And right now you can get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for just $399. It stands out for featuring a laser on the head to help detect hidden dust on hard floors. And despite its cordless design, it still manages to provide a powerful pickup.
