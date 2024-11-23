27 can’t-miss Walmart Black Friday deals to shop this weekend — here’s the sales I’d buy

Mark your calendars! A new round of Walmart Black Friday deals is coming on November 25. However, I've been tracking Walmart sales all month and a lot of great deals are already live.

My favorite Walmart deal right now knocks 50% off Walmart Plus subscriptions. It's a promo they offer every Black Friday, but I particularly like it because Walmart Plus is super beneficial to frequent Walmart shoppers and it includes other perks like fuel discounts, Paramount+ access, and five free months of Apple Arcade.

Outside of the Walmart Plus deal, I'm a huge fan of this Ninja/Shark sale with appliances from $39. I own a Shark vacuum, Ninja coffee maker, and Ninja air fryer that I absolutely love, so I'm always recommending their gear to friends and family. In fact, the Ninja coffee maker I use everyday is down to an all-time low of $59 at Walmart right now. I've been using it for well over a year and it runs like new and makes a flavorful cup of joe.

I could ramble on for days about today's best Walmart Black Friday deals, but instead I'm gonna roundup some of my favorites below. Make sure to come back to Tom's Guide on Monday as I live blog all the new Walmart deals dropping during Walmart's final Black Friday event. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's best Walmart promo codes.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perks include five free months of Apple Music and early access to Walmart Black Friday deals.

My favorite deals

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using this coffee maker for over a year to make my morning coffee and it's still running like new and making a bold cup of joe. It's already aggressively priced, but it's now selling at an all-time price low.

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart

I hate to admit it, but I've become a Crocs fan. Right now Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $15. The sale includes classic Croc clogs, boots, and even Croc sneakers for $29. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen this year from Walmart.

DAYBETTER Mini LED Christmas Lights: was $29 now $11 at Walmart You can always use an extra set of string lights when doing your holiday decorating — and snagging this 50 count set for just $11 is a no-brainer. Trust me, even if you think you have enough lights, chances are you'll find a use for them over the holiday season! They can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart Listen, I'm a MacBook Air user, but even I have to admit that the Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $108. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

TCL 43" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $278 now $198 at Walmart The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.

Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Walmart The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

Laptops

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart If you're looking for a super cheap laptop, it'll be tough to find one better than this. You get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now, and a solid choice if you're just looking to surf the web and watch videos.

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $559 now $299 at Walmart The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale. This laptop features an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

Appliances

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 at Walmart This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $98 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $85 at Walmart Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Vacuums

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vac & Mop: was $379 now $188 at Walmart Offering a combination vacuum and mop, this Shark model cleans in grid patterns and can scrub floors up to 100 times a minute for stubborn stains. It cleans itself, too! It's not often you see a brand name robot vac and mop combo selling at this price point, so I would snatch this deal up before it sells out.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $299 at Walmart Dyson's V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.