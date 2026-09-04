When I tested the $39 JLab JBuds Mini last year, I thought they were nearly perfect. Definitely some of the best earbuds you can buy. The one flaw? No ANC.

Thankfully, JLab has rectified that in 2026, and that's not the only thing we've been treated to. Not only do the new JLab Mini ANC have ANC (how could you tell?), they also come in a gorgeous splash of fun colors. No white here. Just earbuds that actually make me feel joyful. Oh, and here's a major plot twist — the earbuds have Apple-accredited Find My. As someone who loses her AirPods about six times a day, this is a lifesaver.

While they retail for $42.99, so around $3 more than the non-ANC version, these buds are still a steal. $43 for ANC, Find My, great sound quality, and a mini fit that doesn't hurt my ears? Sign. Me. Up. I tried them out at IFA 2026, so here's what happened.

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Disclaimer The JLab JBuds Mini ANC are 20.3 mm x 13.2 mm x 21.3 mm. I can't find any earbuds smaller than this, but there's always a chance they aren't the definite "smallest" earbuds.

What's the ANC actually like?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Alright, I'm not going to pretend these $43 miniature earbuds rival the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2 or anything, because that would be untrue. The ANC is good. I tested the earbuds in a busy conference hall, with people walking past me, people talking, and just general life noise. I could hear a slight hum of chatter beneath my music, but the buds blocked out 95% of all conversations and 100% of high-frequency sounds like my typing.

I haven't yet tested them on public transport, but if the performance in a loud convention center is anything to go by, I'll be in my own silent bubble on my journey home.

And sound quality?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Like the original JLab JBuds Mini, the sound quality is great for the price. Again, you're not getting AirPods Pro 3 quality here, but that's not the point. If you expect $250 sound quality on $43 earbuds, that's kind of on you.

In "Mandalay" by Amyl and the Sniffers, the grungey female vocal was textured and evocative, and the bass and percussion were pleasantly balanced. The instrument separation was okay, but the grubby guitars did tend to blend into one another. Even so, for $43, I was really impressed.

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For $43, I was really impressed

The warm vocals in "Leave Me Alone" by Deki Alem flowed across the soundscape like a river of velvet, rich and comforting. There was a touch of dampening in the percussion, but nothing that would disappoint me for $43.

Finally, the frenetic, anxious guitars in "Coming on Strong" by Bloc Party raced around the soundstage, layered deftly under the hi-hats and vocals. Sure, the soundscape could have been wider, but again, these are $43 earbuds. I really don't think you can ask for much more — and I almost wouldn't want to. I'm so impressed with the JLab JBuds Mini ANC.

Final thoughts

All I can think about is how excited I am to write my full, comprehensive review of the JLab JBuds Mini ANC. I was blown away by the performance — and the $43 pricetag — and I can't wait to get stuck into reviewing them.

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