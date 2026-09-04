September is here, which means the last days of summer are ticking away and fall TV is starting to creep back onto the schedule. But before you indulge in pumpkin-spice everything, new shows and movies are waiting for you to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more of the best streaming services.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I watch TV and movies for a living, so I’ve already done the scrolling, sorting and selecting work for you. This weekend’s lineup is headlined by the complete third season of “Silo,” now that the Apple TV finale has landed, while “The Gentlemen” returns with another round of criminal capers. There’s also the '80s-throwback action comedy “Mayday” and a new adaptation of “A Tale of Two Cities” for anyone craving something a little more Dickensian.

Plus, take a trip to that galaxy far, far away now that "The Mandalorian and Grogu” has hit Disney+, along with a LEGO special. Whether you’re ready to embrace fall or stubbornly clinging to the last scraps of summer, there’s plenty worth queueing up. Here’s my watchlist, ranked by must-watch-ness.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly is currently watching "Furious," "Ted Lasso," "Lanterns" and "Love Is Blind UK."

1. 'Mayday' (Apple TV)

Mayday — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action comedy

Runtime: 1 hour 50 min

What it's about: Ryan Reynolds stars as a hotshot U.S. Navy pilot, so you can probably guess how much he enjoys following orders. During a top-secret Cold War mission over Soviet territory, Lt. Troy “Assassin” Kelly gets shot down and stranded in the Russian wilderness. His unlikely ticket home? Nikolai Ustinov (Kenneth Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent who has a suspicious fondness for American culture.

Why it's worth your time: If you’re looking for a movie night flick that’s a throwback to the big, glossy action movies of the ’80s, “Mayday” has your name written all over it. Reynolds brings his usual smart-ass energy, while Branagh gets to play the grizzled action hero you didn’t know you needed.

Where to stream: Apple TV

2. ‘Silo’ season 3 (Apple TV)

Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi dystopian thriller

Available now: All 10 episodes (about 55 min each)

What it’s about: All of season 3 is now streaming in its entirety. The penultimate chapter of the saga finally pried open the bunker’s most deeply buried secrets. In the past timeline, Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) wakes up to a new life in Silo 1. In the present day, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) and Camille (Alexandria Riley) remain locked in a standoff over the survival of Silo 18.

Why it’s worth your time: "Silo" has spent three seasons turning underground bunkers, forbidden Pez dispensers and mysterious cleaning rituals into peak appointment TV. It saved the biggest swings for the finale, which revealed some details about what comes after an apocalypse. But other questions remain, and Silo 18's fate hangs in the balance.

Where to stream: Apple TV

3. ‘The Gentlemen’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Gangster comedy-drama

Available now: All 8 episodes (around 60 min each)

What it’s about: A year after teaming up, Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) are busy expanding Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. The trouble? Bobby (Ray Winstone) is exercising some poor judgment, leaving the pair to decide whether to wrestle control from him or gamble everything on his increasingly dubious decisions. And naturally, a bunch of new players are circling the operation.

Why it’s worth your time: Guy Ritchie is once again serving up aristocrats, mobsters, expensive tailoring and questionable life choices. Season 2 also widens the playground from the English countryside to the Italian lakes.

Where to stream: Netflix

4. 'The Runner' (Prime Video)

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: 84 min

What it’s about: High-powered London attorney Maia Marten (Gal Gadot) finds her morning jog taking a very dark turn when she learns her son has been abducted. A mysterious caller (Damian Lewis) gives her a series of increasingly sinister commands, with one very simple rule: keep running, or her son dies.

Why it’s worth your time: “The Runner” is a little “Taken,” a dash of "Phone Booth" and more than a hint of “Speed.” But sometimes you don’t need originality; you just want a pulse-pounding shot of adrenaline. It’s the latest of Prime Video’s attempts at keeping the mid-budget action thriller alive, with a female lead and a star-studded cast.

Where to stream: Prime Video

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5. ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ (MGM+)

A Tale of Two Cities (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama

Release date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m ET

What it's about: Charles Dickens gets a glossy makeover in this four-part adaptation, set in 1782 as tensions between Britain and France heat up. When Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack) learns her supposedly dead father may be alive in Paris, she hires lawyer Sydney Carton (Kit Harington) to help free Charles Darnay (François Civil), the French émigré arrested for treason. Naturally, things get complicated — especially when both men fall for Lucie.

Why it's worth your time: Dusty literary homework this is not. With Harington and Civil as the handsome opposing love interests, it's more of a swoonfest. Add political upheaval, forbidden romance murder and a very Dickensian amount of emotional suffering — perfect for period drama lovers.

Where to stream: MGM+

6. ‘Chad Powers’ season 2 (Hulu)

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy

Available now: All 6 episodes (about 30 min each)

What it’s about: Glen Powell’s disgraced quarterback Russ Holliday is still living his best fake life as Chad Powers, the football phenom of the South Georgia Catfish. But his secret is getting harder to contain, with Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn) and Gerry (Colton Ryan) growing suspicious. To keep the season — and Chad’s identity — from imploding, Russ and Danny (Frankie Rodriguez) need help from the last person who should be trusted with the truth.

Why it’s worth your time: The first season’s central joke — what if Glen Powell put on a ludicrous mustache and tried to play college football? — is still there, but season 2 raises the stakes. Powell manages to exude obnoxious confidence and panic like two sides of the same very sweaty coin.

Where to stream: Hulu

7. ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ (Disney+)

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | September 2 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated space opera

Movie-length special: 1 hour

What it's about: Mando and Grogu are back — only now they’re made of LEGO. This animated special speed-runs the entire three-season "The Mandalorian" saga, revisiting the duo’s biggest adventures with plenty of brick-built jokes along the way.

Why it's worth your time: The LEGO treatment gives the famously earnest Star Wars universe permission to be a little goofy, and a returning voice cast — including Amy Sedaris, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant and Katee Sackhoff — adds some familiar flavor. And LEGO Baby Yoda is as cute as the puppet version.

Where to stream: Disney+

8. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (digital)

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi action-adventure

Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

What it's about: The galaxy's favorite helmeted dad and his little green adopted child are back. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda Grogu undertake a mission for the New Republic: Rescue Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White), Jabba's heir, from a rival crime syndicate in exchange for intel on an Imperial warlord. Naturally, the job spirals into a planet-hopping adventure packed with blaster fights, crime lords and a teeny bit of Force magic.

Why it's worth your time: If you missed it in theaters, that's OK because the movie plays like three episodes of "The Mandalorian." Come for the Star Wars spectacle; stay for Grogu stealing every scene without saying a word.

Where to stream: Disney+

9. ‘The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special’ (Adult Swim)

Robot Chicken [adult swim] Special | August 30 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Adult animation

Available now: 1 special (23 min)

What it's about: Adult Swim turns 25, so naturally it celebrates by putting its weirdest characters on a cruise ship and seeing what happens. The answer: disaster. Characters from "The Venture Bros.," "Smiling Friends," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and more collide in a comedic whodunit that eventually lands in court, with Harvey Birdman on the case.

Why it's worth your time: If you spent your formative years watching Adult Swim, this nostalgia trip was built for you. "Robot Chicken" crams as many bizarre favorites as possible into a gloriously overstuffed anniversary special.

Where to watch: HBO Max

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