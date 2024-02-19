I'm a pro at finding deals — these are the Amazon Presidents' Day sales I'd buy right now

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is officially live. Although Amazon is renown for offering deals everyday of the week, the retailer tend to save some of its biggest discounts for major retail holidays like Presidents' Day.

I've been covering retail holidays for 17 years of my professional career. Below I've rounded up the best Amazon Presidents Day sales I could find. My list includes items that are at or near their all-time price low. I've also included items the Tom's Guide staff has tested and reviewed.

One of the best sales — if not the best sale — I've spotted at Amazon today is the Editor's Choice LG C3 4K OLED TV on sale from $821. This TV has been on sale hundreds of times, but right now Amazon has all sizes on sale and Amazon's prices are beating competitors like Best Buy and Walmart by as much as $401. I purchased this TV's predecessor, the LG C2, last year and it remains one of my favorite tech purchases of all time.

There are plenty more Presidents Day sales to be found, so just scroll down to see all the best Amazon Presidents Day sales right now. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Amazon Presidents Day sales

Top 5

iRobot Roomba sale: deals from $168 @ Amazon

There's a huge sale on Roomba devices happening right now at Amazon. The sale includes robot vacuums, mops, bundles, and more. As part of the sale, you can get the Roomba j7 for just $297 (pictured, was $599). That's 50% off and its lowest price ever. iRobot has its own direct sale, but it mostly includes bundles from $599.

Price check: from $599 @ iRobot

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $340 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

Zinus Green Tea Mattress: was $419 now $260 @ Amazon

Presidents' Day is a great time to upgrade your mattress and the Zinus Green Tea mattress is a solid pick for anyone in need of an inexpensive bed. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we said it's a great value for anyone with a low budget, of average weight, or for children. After discount, the 12-inch twin costs $260 (was $419) or you can get the queen for $499 (was $595).

TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon's line of Fire TVs gives you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. In addition, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $64. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes.

Price check: $64 @ Best Buy | $118 @ Walmart

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $319 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to $319. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Hisense 50" U6HF QLED TV: was $529 now $339 @ Amazon

Looking to score a 50-inch QLED TV for cheap? Amazon has the Hisense U6HF for 20% off its regular sticker price, making it one of the best deals going on right now. Besides having a quantum dot filter, this TV uses a full array panel, supports regular HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and comes with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built in.

Hisense 55" U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $399 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the least-expensive Mini-LED TV we've seen and the best budget TV on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. It also offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support. Gamers take note that it has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, but its Mini-LED lighting still managed to make games pop. In our Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can't be beat."

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $699. Unlike the previous model which used LED-LCD technology, this revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV for game day and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $949 @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

TCL QM8 75" Mini-LED TV: was $2,299 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 is one of the company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

LG 55" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,696 @ Amazon

We rank the LG G3 OLED as one of the best TVs on the market right now. In our LG G3 OLED review , we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and this set's 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.

Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy

Apple

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Price check: $139 @ Target | $169 @ Walmart