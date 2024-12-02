I ditched my Bose QuietComfort for these earbuds — and they’re just $62 for Cyber Monday

If you've been thinking of buying a pair of earbuds but weren't able to on Black Friday, don't fret: there are still plenty of Cyber Monday headphones deals out there. And boy have I found an epic one for you.

The EarFun Air Pro 4 — my favorite budget earbuds — are currently 30% off at Amazon U.S. and 40% off at Amazon U.K.

These earbuds are so good that they made me ditch my Bose QuietComfort earbuds and I have zero regrets. Trust me, neither will you.

Lowest ever price EarFun Air Pro 4: was $89 now $62 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds boast five different effective ANC modes, gorgeous and well-balanced sound across genres, and they support advanced codecs for better audio quality. They’re extremely comfortable too — these are the perfect budget earbuds for audiophiles.

A pair of the best cheap wireless earbuds in the market right now, I gave these earbuds 4.5/5 stars in my EarFun Air Pro 4 review. This also earned them the coveted Editor's Choice award. Why, you ask?

First of all, the long stem body is coated in a glossy finish which makes them look pricier than they actually are. They also weigh just 0.17 ounces each and I've never felt any discomfort wearing them for long hours — I often forget I have them in!

The sound quality is, of course, the main event, and I'm happy to report that they sound bonkers. Utilizing Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, aptX lossless, LDAC and Bluetooth LE, you get best-in-class sound, and the 10mm dynamic drivers offer an outstanding listening experience especially when listening to bass-heavy tracks. Active noise cancelation is fantastic too, as the earbuds use Qualcomm’s QuietSmart 3.0 adaptive hybrid ANC to block out sounds up to 50dB.

For sub-$100 earbuds, all of this is phenomenal. And now, you can save big, thanks to the earbuds being just $62 at Amazon U.S. and £59 at Amazon U.K. — it really doesn't get better than this.

