I just ditched my Bose QuietComfort for these $89 earbuds — and the sound quality is bonkers

I'm in an envious position where I get to test some of the latest and greatest consumer tech, including audio peripherals. So when the opportunity to test the new EarFun Air Pro 4 came knocking on my door, I was itching to get my hands on them.

The earbuds I usually use are the Bose QuietComfort, and they're the best wireless earbuds I've owned. But ever since I fell in love with the Air Pro 4s, I haven't put the QuietComforts back into my ears. So what is it that makes them that good?

Like a security blanket

(Image credit: Future)

My relationship with EarFun goes back to when I was interviewing for the job I now have at Tom's Guide. I reviewed the EarFun Air Pro 3 as part of the test task, so they hold a special place in my heart. I didn't think the Air Pro 4s could top them. After all, how much difference can an extra $10 really make? A lot, as it turns out. The first of those is comfort.

When I say the Air Pro 4s are some of the most comfortable earbuds I've ever tried, I'm not exaggerating. The Air Pro 3s were comfortable too but EarFun has fine-tuned their successors to the point that I even forgot I had them in my ears. They weigh 0.17 ounces each, and I had no problem wearing them for eight straight hours. I even napped with these in and as a side-sleeper, they never hurt my ears. The only other earbuds I've found as comfy are the HP Poly Voyager Free 20s — but priced at $149, they cost nearly double.

EarFun Air Pro 4: $89 @ Amazon

The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds boast five different effective ANC modes, gorgeous and well-balanced sound across genres, and they support advanced codecs for better audio quality. They’re extremely comfortable too — these are the perfect budget earbuds for audiophiles.

An earful of fun

(Image credit: Future)

Talk about thumping basslines. I've been playing the bass for nearly a decade so I have a tendency to lean more towards bass-heavy artists. I'm talking Pink Floyd, Twenty One Pilots, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and System of a Down. And listening to these bands with the EarFun Air Pro 4s feels like a spiritual experience.

These buds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and a Qualcomm QCC3091 chipset which enables aptX lossless audio and Snapdragon Sound support. The sound this results in is immersive and powerful. Listening with Bluetooth LE audio, ANC on, and the EQ set to bass boost, I could feel the bassline in Pink Floyd's 'Money' in my jaw.

It was a similar case with listening to Twenty One Pilots' 'Cut My Lip' and this time, it was the vocals' turn to shine. Alongside Tyler Joseph's top-notch bass were his beautiful vocals, and the highest notes never sounded too piercing.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, if you want to feel like you're at a concert, you'll be very pleased. I try and go to a gig every month, and the last band I saw was Glass Animals. I've been playing the videos back, and while they sounded incredible live, the earbuds really amplify all the sounds and take the listening experience to the next level.

No more fear

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a fun story. The QuietComforts I use now are my brother's. I owned my own pair years ago, but I lost the charging case on a train. I made several inquiries at Cardiff Central, hoping it had miraculously appeared at the lost and found office, but no such luck. There was no way to replace the case as Bose doesn't sell it separately.

Why have I bored you with this anecdote? Because I bought those earbuds at their retail price, and losing the case left a $279-shaped hole in my heart. But hey, at least I won't have that problem with the EarFun Air Pro 4s. I'm not actively trying to lose the buds or the case, of course, but if I do, it won't hurt as much.

Which brings me to the price of the earbuds: $89 is stupidly cheap for what the Air Pro 4s offer. They're so comfortable, boast incredible sound quality and support hi-res audio streaming.

If I had to recommend sub-$100 earbuds to someone, I'd say the Air Pro 4s quicker than you could say butterscotch.

More from Tom's Guide