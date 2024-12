Best Cyber Monday headphones deals LIVE: I'm tracking lowest prices on Apple, Sony, Bose

While Black Friday is over now, the headphones deals are still going into Cyber Monday. There are some massive savings to be had on different models, with hundreds of dollars off some of the most desirable headphones both in and over-ear.

I've spotted some incredible deals so far. The AirPods Pro 2 are currently $154 at Amazon, a dollar away from their lowest-ever price. The over-ear Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are now $299 at Amazon, another lowest price and one of the best noise-canceling deals around right now. If you want to spend a little less you can get the Beats Studio Buds for $79 at Amazon, with a 47% discount.

We're moving now into Cyber Monday, and we're already seeing stock of headphones start to run out. It's important now more than ever to grab the best headphone deal the moment you spot it — as the prices keep dropping, more and more people want to get involved and pick up some new cans.

Now all that's left is to show you where to find the best Cyber Monday headphone deals. Here are the deals I and my three years of tracking Cyber Monday deals have picked out.

Tammy Rogers Social Links Navigation Audio Editor I've been testing headphones for years now, and tracking deals the whole time. Some of my favorite pairs of headphones where found during the sale of the year, and I've taken my knowledge and expertise to make this live list. I'll be tracking deals over the sale as well, and adding them below to keep you up to date with everything that arrives.

My Favorite Deals Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $299 at Amazon They're our favorite pair of noise canceling headphones for their ANC, and there's a monster $130 discount over Cyber Monday. Their 24 hour battery life might not be the best around, but they'll block out all the noise — and sound really good doing it.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones, and this Cyber Monday deal brings them down to a new lowest price. Their noise canceling is excellent, they sound great, and their 30-hour battery life will keep them going for a long time.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Walmart Sony's flagship headphones are a very impressive specimen indeed. They feature some of the best sound quality around, in addition to top-notch noise canceling. 30 hours of battery life means they'll last a long time too. This is now a spectacular deal on the headphones, and even closer to their lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 at Amazon Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. This is now their lowest ever price, making this a great deal.

Sony deals

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $88 at Amazon While the better buy might be Sony's XM5s, that doesn't mean its cheaper CH720N isn't just as grand. Just like its more premium counterpart it also offers noise cancelling and multipoint connection. You can listen to all the Taylor Swift you want with a 35 hour battery life and quick charging means you're never fumbling for more power. You can nab these in either white or black.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $288 at Walmart Sony's WH-1000XM5 are some of the best headphones that money can buy. They're supremely comfortable thanks to their very light weight, and they have a wide, rich sound profile that everyone is going to love. Battery life is good too at 30 hours — and with $100 off in this Cyber Monday deal, they're very close to their lowest price ever.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $279 now $221 at Walmart Sony's top-of-the-line earbuds continue to top our list of the best wireless earbuds. They sound phenomenal, block out incredible amounts of noise, and they're comfortable thanks to their silicon fitting options. This deal doesn't quite drop them to their lowest-ever price, but it's still a very good Cyber Monday discount.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 at Walmart While they might not be quite at the same level as the more expensive WH-1000XM5, the LinkBuds S are still a great earbud option. They sound good, fit comfortably, and Sony's signature noise canceling is excellent. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's still a great Cyber Monday deal.

Sony Float Run Open-Ear earbuds: was $129 now $79 at Amazon Sony's Float Open-Run earbuds are hear to kick you back into shape. These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are open-ear, meaning you hear more of the world around you while on a run or playing sports. They offer a 10 hour battery life with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, making them ideal for the die hard runners this holiday season. And the best part? They're some of the most comfortable earbuds on Sony's lineup.

Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are a great way of getting the Bose noise canceling experience without breaking the bank. They come in at a great mid-range price point, and come packed with excellent ANC, good-quality sound, and a very comfortable fit. This is a massive $150 saving, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $299 at Amazon Our favorite noise cancellers have a massive deal this Cyber Monday. There's a $130 saving, bringing them back down to their lowest-ever price. For the price, you get the best noise canceling around, top-notch sound quality, and a perfect, comfortable fit. Note that some of the colors aren't reduced as much.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds manage one of the best noise-canceling jobs of any pairs of earbuds. They sound good, and they're super comfortable to boot. I particularly like the Blue colorway, with its fetching dark shade. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the buds drop to for a great deal this Cyber Monday.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds : was $299 now $249 at Amazon Bose is always in the business of delivering some of the best audio products in the market and that's not different on its Ultra Open. Similar to the Nothing Ear (open), these are also designed for runners, allowing you to hear the world around you better while still maintaining ample immersion in your soundscapes. An IPX4 rating gives it just enough protection against the elements and sweat, plus seven hours of battery life ensures you stay active and aren't wasting away charging your headphones. These lean more on the premium side, so do expect a hefty price tag — one that's well-slashed in the face of Cyber Monday.

Apple deals

Apple AirPods Max (lightning): was $549 now $399 at Amazon When they recieved a USB-C update earlier this year, the deal prices on the AirPods Max with Lightning started to drop precipitously. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen them, but $100 off is still a massive discount. You get a pair of lovely luxury headphones for the price as well, with stunning sound and excellent noise canceling. Battery life could be better though — they'll only last you 20 hours.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Apple's latest AirPods bring a whole new design to the table, along with one of the smallest charging cases we've ever seen. There are two versions — one featuring noise canceling, and one without. This is the one without, but they still come with Spatial Audio. This is their first ever discount — although watch over Cyber Monday to see if they drop even more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are still Apple's most premium in-ears, and they just keep getting better. In addition to their excellent sound quality and good noise canceling, Apple recently updated them so that they can now work as a kind of hearing aid for the hard of hearing. This is now their lowest ever price!

More headphone deals

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $159 at Amazon The Beats Studio pro are currently $190 off for Cyber Monday! At $159, these are the lowest price they've ever been. While we felt these weren't the best value versus performance at their full price, at this much lower price point, these headphones start to make a lot more sense.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $39 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.

JBL Tune 720BT: was $79 now $39 at Amazon JBL makes some quality headphones, but the brand doesn't get the same attention as Beats, Apple, and other big brands. It's too bad because you can often find them on sale with hefty discounts. For example, the Tune 720BT are 50% off right now at Amazon, making them a great deal.

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $69 at Amazon Marshall's fashionable rock n' roll cans are a great budget pair of headphones. They fit slightly differently to all the other headphones on the list — they're on-ear rather than over-ear. They sound good though, and they'll last you 100 hours on a charge with some of the most impressive battery life around. This price brings them under $100 for a great Cyber Monday deal.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Best Buy Beats non-noise canceling wireless headphones are a great option if you don't need ANC. They sound really good, and they are comfortable enough for lengthy listening sessions. There's even a wired mode so that you can listen to hi-res audio. This is a monster deal, and the biggest saving we've seen on them so far.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy If you're looking for some great-value headphones, then the Sennheiser Accentum should be right at the top of your list. They're based on Sennheiser's more expensive noise cancelers, the Momentum 4, and feature similar sound, excellent noise canceling and an incredible battery life of 60 hours. This deal doesn't quite bring them to their lowest price ever, but $20 is still a solid savings.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $399 now $229 at Amazon The Momentum 4 are some of the most comfortable headphones around, thanks to the massive earcups and deep padding. I was able to wear them from one end of the UK to the other on a road trip to Scotland, and not only were they comfy, the 60-hour battery life lasted me the whole weekend. They sound pretty good, too.

Treblab Z2: was $129 now $69 at Amazon The Treblab Z2s are a fantastic set of budget over-ear headphones, which we gave 4* in our Treblab Z2 review. These cans pack some premium features, like ANC, decent sound quality and even water and sweat resistance (not par for the course with over ear headphones). So, if you need a budget-friendly set of cans for working out, these are a great shout. At $69, they're a sound deal, although we've seen them drop as low as $58 before, so keep an eye out for further discount.

Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable way to get some lovely little earbuds in your pocket, this is it. The Soundcore P20i are tiny, they cost less than $30, and they have a lanyard so that you can strap them to your bag or keys and never be without earbuds. Apply the 20% off coupon before checkout for even more savings.

JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy JBL has a sweet cheap pair of earbuds for those looking to get some grand sound on a rather budget price point. These wireless and ANC supporting earbuds come with a 10 hour battery life and water resistance. It even comes with a charging case that can bring your tunes back to life after just two hours of charging. The Tune 235NC even come with ear tips to ensure you get the best quality fit.

Beats Flex Wireless earbuds: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Beats Flex buds aren't strictly wireless — there's a cable that connects the buds and holds the batteries. There's no wire that connects them to your phone though, and they're great for exercise thanks to their secure fit. They sound alright as well — and $20 off is a great deal for these sub-$100 earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the budget entry into Samsung's in-ear lineup, and they bring some great features at a lower price. This includes active noise cancelling. This price is a great saving on some great buds for Samsung fans.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon Beats' answer to the AirPods are a wicked little in-ear bud. They feature noise canceling to keep the outside world out, and a very tasteful sound signature which makes for a good listen. They're also very, very small, and their case is shaped perfectly to fit in skinny jeans.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: was $199 now $107 at Amazon Samsung's previous generation buds are still a great pick for Galaxy owners looking for some solid earbuds to go with their phone. They sound good, block out plenty of noise and feature 8 hours of use out of the buds. That's longer than the AirPods Pro 2, which is a nice bonus. This is the lowest we've ever seen these buds for a very tempting deal.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM: was $199 now $119 at Amazon Sennheiser's mid-range buds are a stunning option that don't break the bank. They feature similar noise canceling and sound quality to the more expensive Momentum buds, but they come in at a much lower price thanks to their more plain design.

Nothing Ear (open): was $189 now $129 at Amazon Runners rejoice! Nothing's new open-ear buds are now slashed by over 20%, netting you serious savings on one of its newest, most serious designs. The aptly-named Nothing Ear (open) comes built for the fitness gurus out there, leveraging a 50-degree tilt and lightweight build of just 8.1g on a compact and water-resistant body. It even has support for ChatGPT when used with Android devices, giving you all the answers you need on the fly at just the push of a button.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy Once Beats' top-of-the-line earbuds (with AirPods internals, no less), the Powerbeats Pro are still a great pair of earbuds if you want something to go running with. The ear hooks help keep them in place, and the ANC is brilliant for keeping the noise out during exercise. This isn't their lowest price ever, but it's still a solid discount.

JBL Tour Pro 2: was $249 now $180 at Amazon How about something a little different? The Tour Pro 2 feature a screen on the case that controls the ANC level, tells you the battery level and more. The buds inside are good, too. This is a massive discount of $50, although we saw them drop slightly lower to $179 earlier in the week, so it's worth keeping an eye on these to see if they drop again.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $188 at Amazon Samsung's latest buds are now at their lowest price ever thanks to a $40 discount. They're the perfect buds for Galaxy owners, featuring AI commands that work with Samsung phones perfectly, along with noise canceling and sound quality to rival the competition. The case has a clear top for a cool design note as well.

EarFun Air Pro 4: was $89 now $62 at Amazon In our Ear Fun Air Pro 4 review, we awarded 4.5* to these "budget earbuds for audiophiles". They're super comfortable, boast brilliant ANC, support advanced codecs and have good battery life. The budget price tag brings a couple of shortcomings, such as sound bleed and no spatial audio, but these buds are fantastic value for money even at full price. Now, as their lowest price for Cyber Monday, they're a better deal than ever.

EarFun Air Pro 3: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Also on sale are the Ear Fun Air Pro 3 earbuds, which despite being older than the newer Pro 4s, are still great earbuds. We gave these buds 4* in our EarFun Air Pro 3 review, thanks to their excellent sound quality and ANC. Note that Amazon shows these buds as being reduced from $99, but they've actually hovered at around $79 since the Pro 4 buds launched. Still, this is a great deal and the cheapest ever price for these buds.

Soundcore Sleep A20: was $149 now $119 at Amazon If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sleep earbuds to drift off in, the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds are currently $30 off, which is their joint lowest price. They're super comfortable and can be worn on your side to help you fall asleep with your favorite podcast or audiobook.

JLab Epic Lab Edition: was $199 now $94 at Amazon You can currently net yourself $106 off the JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds, which are over 50% off and the lowest ever price. These buds are comfortable, with decent noise canceling and strong sound quality, making them a fantastic sub-$100 purchase.

UK headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £244.50 at Amazon Sony's top-of-the-line noise cancelers can be nabbed at Amazon for a massive discount in the UK at the moment. This is now back to their lowest price ever, and for the price you get incredible noise canceling, stunning sound, and great comfort levels. Just watch for the colors — some of the options are slightly more expensive than others. The cheapest are the Silver and the Black.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Another lowest price ever in the UK, this time on the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. This deal chops £80 off the price for a truly unbeatable deal. They're our pick for the best noise canceling earbuds, and thanks to their excellent comfort, you'll want to listen to them for a long time.

Beats Fit Pro: was £219 now £134 at Amazon If you're looking for some new fitness buds, then you might have just found the best buds for you, at a great price. Their little fitting wings make sure they stay in your ears when running or exercising, and thanks to their solid sound and noise canceling, you'll be free to enjoy your tunes in peace.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was £309 now £179 at Amazon This absolute corker of a deal is not one to be missed — get over £130 off some excellent noise canceling headphones with top-notch sound. They're incredibly comfortable as well, thanks to the massive earcups and plush earpads.

FAQs