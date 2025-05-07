Huge Timberland sale from $14 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on footwear, apparel and more

Amazon’s Timberland sale has a ton of deals you don’t want to miss

Whether you’re hitting the town or the trails, Timberland makes comfortable, durable footwear (and apparel) that you won’t want to go without. I’ve found a bunch of awesome deals happening right now in Amazon’s Timberland sale, so make sure to check out my favorites!

Right now you can get this Timberland Baseball Cap with Leather Patch Logo on sale from $14 at Amazon to protect your head from the sun. Or, if you need a tough pair of work boots that’ll keep your feet safe and comfortable, you can get the best selling Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot on sale from $94 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the Carhartt spring deals I’d buy from $11 at Amazon.

Timberland footwear deals

Timberland Roxie Lane Mid Lace Up Fashion Boot (Women's)
Timberland Roxie Lane Mid Lace Up Fashion Boot (Women's): was $150 now $46 at Amazon

There are huge price drops up for grabs on these Roxie Lane Mid Lace Up Boots, so if your size is in stock, act fast. These stand out from the crowd thanks to their premium leather upper and chunky heel. Reviewers on Amazon also assure that they're comfortable and easy to walk in.

Timberland Maple Grove Mid Lace-Up Sneaker (Men's)
Timberland Maple Grove Mid Lace-Up Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $49 at Amazon

The Timberland Maple Grove Mid Lace-Up Sneakers are on sale for an awesome discount in certain sizes and colors! These casual sneakers look great with pretty much everything, and have a durable canvas upper.

Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's)
Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $57 at Amazon

These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.

Timberland Pro Setra Mid Composite Safety Toe Industrial Athletic Work Shoe (Men's)
Timberland Pro Setra Mid Composite Safety Toe Industrial Athletic Work Shoe (Men's): was $135 now $69 at Amazon

If you want work shoes that come with the comfort of sneakers, these Timberland Pro boots are the answer. They have a lightweight, flexible upper that moves with you and shock absorbing, supportive insoles. There's also Electrical Hazard Protection too.

Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's)
Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon

Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $69. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.

Timberland Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's)
Timberland Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon

Hit the trail in style with these Timberland hiking boots. These are designed to be lightweight, waterproof and keep out debris. Plus, their traction outsoles keep you steady on your feet.

Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's): was $140 now $79 at Amazon

These Timberland boots have a classic look that's super stylish. They have a leather upper and an OrthoLite Impressions memory foam footbed that'll feel like you're walking on a cloud.

Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot (Men's)
Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot (Men's): was $155 now $94 at Amazon

These Timberland Pro boot are perfect for tough workdays. They're equipped with Timberland's PRO 24/7 tech, which supports your feet and reduces fatigue. Steel toe caps and electrical hazard protection are on board, too.

Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men's)
Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men's): was $120 now $99 at Amazon

These Timberland hiking boots are a must for less-than-ideal weather conditions. They're made of waterproof leather to keep your feet cool, dry and comfortable. They even have anti-fatigue technology to keep you light on your feet.

Timberland Stone Street 6" Lace Up Waterproof Boot (Women's)
Timberland Stone Street 6" Lace Up Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $160 now $102 at Amazon

These premium leather boots are on sale for an awesome discount. They come in a range of cool shades, including red, black and dark purple. Plus, their padded collar and Ortholite insole ensures they're super comfortable.

Timberland apparel deals

Timberland Baseball Cap with Leather Patch Logo
Timberland Baseball Cap with Leather Patch Logo: was $25 now $14 at Amazon

Right now you can snag this Timberland baseball cap starting from just $14. It has an adjustable leather strap around the back to personalize the fit, as well as a Timberland logo at the front.

Timberland Color Tee (Men's)
Timberland Color Tee (Men's): was $35 now $19 at Amazon

I love the range of bright, eye catching colors this Timberland tee comes in. There are options for both long and short sleeves, and each one comes with Timberland's logo front and center.

Timberland Heavy Flannel Long Overshirt (Women's)
Timberland Heavy Flannel Long Overshirt (Women's): was $37 now $24 at Amazon

This Timberland overshirt lets you layer like a pro, and it's great to add some extra flair to your outfits. It's oversized making it roomy and comfortable, and there are two color options to pick from.

Timberland Linear Logo Sweatpant (Men's)
Timberland Linear Logo Sweatpant (Men's): was $60 now $29 at Amazon

Amazon is slashing up to 50% off these sweatpants right now. With a regular fit and elasticated drawstring waistband, they couldn't be any comfier. They're awesome weather you're chilling at home or out running errands.
Price check: $60 @ Timberland

Timberland RFID Leather Crossbody Bag Wallet Purse
Timberland RFID Leather Crossbody Bag Wallet Purse: was $69 now $42 at Amazon

This Timberland crossbody purse lets you keep your important items organised and close at hand. Inside you get space for 8 cards, notes, change and your cell phone. It's also RFID proof.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

