Huge Timberland sale from $14 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on footwear, apparel and more

Whether you’re hitting the town or the trails, Timberland makes comfortable, durable footwear (and apparel) that you won’t want to go without. I’ve found a bunch of awesome deals happening right now in Amazon’s Timberland sale, so make sure to check out my favorites!

Right now you can get this Timberland Baseball Cap with Leather Patch Logo on sale from $14 at Amazon to protect your head from the sun. Or, if you need a tough pair of work boots that’ll keep your feet safe and comfortable, you can get the best selling Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot on sale from $94 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the Carhartt spring deals I’d buy from $11 at Amazon.

Timberland Roxie Lane Mid Lace Up Fashion Boot (Women's): was $150 now $46 at Amazon There are huge price drops up for grabs on these Roxie Lane Mid Lace Up Boots, so if your size is in stock, act fast. These stand out from the crowd thanks to their premium leather upper and chunky heel. Reviewers on Amazon also assure that they're comfortable and easy to walk in.

Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $57 at Amazon These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.

Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $69. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.

Timberland apparel deals