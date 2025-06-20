Huge Timberland weekend sale live — 15 summer footwear styles from $39 I'd shop now

Looking to upgrade your shoe collection for summer? Timberland is best known for its iconic work boots — but they also make tons of other footwear options including hiking boots, sneakers, sandals and more. Fortunately, the brand is hosting a huge sale ahead of summer.

Right now, you can shop stylish and sturdy Timberland footwear deals starting at just $39. Additionally, the brand is knocking an extra 20% off already-discounted styles. All you need to do is add your favorite pair(s) of shoes to your cart and watch the prices dramatically drop at checkout.

This is a summer sale you don't want to miss! Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles to shop this weekend and beyond.

Best Women's Timberland Deals

Timberland Calista Bay Backstrap Sandal (Women's): was $75 now $39 at Timberland Step into style this summer with these strappy sandals from Timberland. Available in four different colors that will match any wardrobe, the sandal features an adjustable buckle for a custom fit. You'll be ready to get out and about when wearing these snazzy sandals this summer.

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $39 at Timberland These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

Timberland Clairemont Way Cross-Strap Sandal (Women's): was $90 now $47 at Timberland These cute and sturdy sandals are great whether you're heading to work or going on a trip this summer. The cross strap sandal is made of premium leather and has an adjustable buckle closure. They're so comfortable you won't want to take them off.

Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's): was $140 now $63 at Timberland Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.

Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $170 now $95 at Timberland These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!

Best Men's Timberland Deals

Timberland Originals Thong Sandal (Men's): was $60 now $39 at Timberland Upgrade your summer footwear game with these flip flops that offer laid-back comfort. They have optimal cushioning and support and have rubber outsoles for great traction. The stylish and functional sandals are perfect for everyday wear.

Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's): was $125 now $59 at Timberland Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.