Huge Columbia spring sale live on Amazon — 11 apparel and footwear deals I’d shop from $15
Gear up for spring with deals on t-shirts, fleeces and hiking boots
Planning some spring hikes, camping trips or excursions? You've come to the right place. If you're ready to get outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, you'll need the apparel and gear to help you do so comfortably. And fortunately, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on Columbia apparel.
Right now, you can score up to 50% off Columbia fleeces, sweaters, rain jackets, hiking boots, t-shirts and more on Amazon. With outdoor deals starting at just $15, this sale is not to be missed.
Ready for a wardrobe upgrade that will have prepared for the season ahead? Columbia can be your one-stop shop. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Columbia deals on Amazon
- Columbia Hike Crew (Men's): was $30 now $15
- Columbia Steens Mountain Half Snap Pullover Jacket (Men's): was $42 now $27
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $40 now $30
- Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $50 now $35
- Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (women's): was $46 now $36
- Columbia Sequoia Grove Half Zip Fleece (Men's): was $60 now $36
- Columbia Sweater Weather Full Zip (Women's): was $90 now $53
- Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $59
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $90 now $66
- Columbia Newton Ridge BC Boot (Men's): was $120 now $66
- Columbia Peakfreak II OutDry Mid Shoe (Men's): was $140 now $82
Columbia Men's Deals
Need a versatile tee that you can wear at the gym, on the trails or at home? This is the perfect pick for you. It features ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Its fabric quickly moves moisture from the skin and evaporates quickly. It's perfect for warm weather action.
The perfect grab-and-go half zip, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season.
This shirt is perfect or days in the sun, especially when you're on the water. You'll stay safe and protected thanks to omni-shade that blocks UVA and UVB rays to help prevent sunburns and long-term skin damage. It's designed with a classic fit and built for ultimate comfortability in any adventure.
Ideal for chilly days, this half zip fleece features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.
This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
You'll have no limits when you wear these shoes on your next hiking adventure. This mid-height performance hiker is not only waterproof but also features an ultra-grippy outsole for exceptional traction on wet or dry trails.
Columbia Women's Deals
Depending on your color and size selection, this soft and cozy full-zip fleece can be yours for as low as $36. The Barton Springs jacket features a 100% polyester fleece construction, two zippered hand-warmer pockets and an adjustable hem.
This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
This versatile zip up is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the light jacket is ideal for wearing on its own or layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
This popular lightweight boot features a rugged suede upper, is rain-and-stain resistance, has comfy cushioning, and a grippy, all-terrain traction outsole. What more could you want from a hiking boot?
