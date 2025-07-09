I swear by my Doc Martens — and you can save up to 40% on the best shoes, boots and sandals this Prime Day

Prime Day sales aren't just for buying your favorite tech — they're great for clothing too. We've seen some killer discounts on Patagonia gear, for example, so now is a fantastic time to buy if you're looking to add to your wardrobe. You're in luck if you want a new pair of shoes, boots or sandals, as I've found amazing discounts on pairs from Doc Martens.

Full disclosure: I'm rarely seen without my trusty Doc Martens boots — just ask anyone who has met me in the past decade. I think they look really cool and add an edge to anyone's style. Whether you're buying your first or umpteenth pair, there's a pair of DMs for everyone.

For instance, the Tarik Lo Leather Oxfords are available for $78 as opposed to their retail price of $119. If you want open-toed sandals, I'd recommend the Unisex Myles Black Brando Sandals, currently discounted by 30% at Amazon.

And there's more where that came from! Just remember to double-check your size as all sizes may not be reduced in price.

Best Prime Day Doc Martens deals

Doc Martens Unisex Tarik Lo Oxford: was $119 now $78 at Amazon Made with a comfortable, durable cemented construction, the Tarik Lo Oxfords' deep grooves provide improved traction, perfect for the concrete jungle and everyday wear. Doc Martens recommends these for all feet as they're perfect for average to wide width feet too.

Doc Martens Unisex 1461 Bex Smooth Oxford: was $150 now $104 at Amazon These boots are built to make a statement, and you can score a discount on them today. The unisex Bex Smooth Oxford shoes are comfortable and sport a chunky sole to give you some height. Their platform soles make them literally stand out above the rest!

Doc Martens Unisex Myles Black Brando Sandals: was $120 now $83 at Amazon These heatwaves don't seem to come to an end! So if you want a pair of sandals that looks cool and allows your toesies to get some much-needed air, get the Myles Black Brando Sandals. They're unisex so anyone can wear them, and they're lightweight so your footsteps never feel too heavy.

Doc Martens Women's 1460 Bex Warmwair: was $57 now $39 at Amazon The Women's 1460 Bex Warmwair are for the winter, and they're on sale now so you can enter the colder months in style. These boots sport the classic DM design as well as a fur lining to keep you warm.

Doc Martens Unisex Sinclair 8 Eye Platform Boots: was $210 now $157 at Amazon Ah, I love a spin on a classic. The Unisex Sinclair 8 Eye Platform Boots feature removable laces as well as a front zip, so there are two ways to fasten. Visible stitching, grooved sides and a scripted heel-loop are all reminiscent of the wonderful DM design. The leather is also durable but soft.

Doc Martens Unisex 3989 Ys Oxford: was $150 now $108 at Amazon If you want a pair of Doc Marten shoes that work with both casual and formal wear, the Unisex 3989 Ys Oxfords are for you. The dark brown colorway looks fantastic, and who can deny the classic DM charm?

Doc Martens Women's Blaire Quad Fisherman Sandals: was $120 now $103 at Amazon Who says Brat summer is over? It's a state of mind, and these Doc Martens Fisherman Sandals in lime green complement the Brat lifestyle very well, don't you think? These sandals utilize Doc Marten's trademarked SoftWair memory foam footbed that ensures all-day comfort, and they have an adjustable buckle strap at the ankle.