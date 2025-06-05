Huge Timberland Father's Day sale live from $9 on Amazon — 13 deals I'm shopping now
Stylish and rugged deals Dad will love
Father's Day is June 15 — and since Dads rarely treat themselves to some new clothes or shoes, refreshing his wardrobe is a gift he's sure to appreciate. Fortunately, Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off as we speak.
Whether Dad needs some new work boots or he could use a new pair of joggers, Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel that he is sure to love. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
Below, I've rounded up all the best deals in the Timberland Father's Day sale. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- shop all Timberland deals
- Timberland Anti-UV Printed T-Shirt: was $30 now $9
- Timberland 6-Pack Performance Quarter Length Socks: was $25 now $13
- Timberland Canvas Cap: was $20 now $14
- Timberland Color Tee: was $35 now $15
- Timberland Linear Logo Sweatpant: was $60 now $29
- Timberland Tempe Jogger Pants (Men's): was $70 now $33
- Timberland Polartec Mix Media Full Zip Fleece: was $95 now $53
- Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $69
- Timberland Parker Street Mid Lace-Up Sneaker: was $110 now $82
- Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot: was $119 now $85
- Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Mid Hiker Boot: was $120 now $99
- Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Lace-Up Hiking Boot: was $140 now $119
- Timberland Britton Road Waterproof Chukka Boot: was $160 now $120
Timberland Apparel
Throw on this easy t-shirt featuring the Timberland logo. It's cool, comfortable and made of 100% cotton so you'll love wearing it all day long. It also has anti-UV properties so you'll stay protected from the sun.
These quarter length socks by Timberland are ideal for both active days and relaxed ones. The simple and classic socks feature arch support and are constructed with breathable mesh.
Right now you can snag this Timberland canvas baseball cap starting from just $14. It has an adjustable leather strap around the back to personalize the fit, as well as a metal Timberland logo at the front.
I love the range of bright, eye catching colors this Timberland tee comes in. There are options for both long and short sleeves, and each one comes with Timberland's logo front and center.
Amazon is slashing up to 50% off these sweatpants right now. With a regular fit and elasticated drawstring waistband, they couldn't be any comfier. They're awesome whether you're chilling at home or are out running errands.
These joggers work almost as hard as you do! Featuring light, durable flex fabric for comfort, these joggers will be your go-to pair this season and beyond, whether you're on the job or on the go.
If the weather takes a turn, you'll want this Timberland fleece on hand. It zips closed to keep you warm and comfortable, and has elasticated cuffs and hems to keep even more heat in.
Timberland Boots
These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.
These casual sneaker boots are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to afternoons on the mountain. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure.
Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.
A no-brainer for your next outdoor adventure, this hiking boot is built with waterproof premium leather and features seam-sealed construction to protect against the elements. Plus, they have a rubber lug outsole for traction on the trails.
These Timberland hiking boots are perfect to keep your feet protected on the trails. They have tough traction outsoles and an EVA midsole for comfort. Only a few sizes are left in stock, so get these while you can.
Right now you can make a solid saving on the Timberland Britton Road Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Chukka Boot. These are awesome because they can be worn with both dressy and casual outfits; they're also comfortable, supportive and durable.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.