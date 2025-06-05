Huge Timberland Father's Day sale live from $9 on Amazon — 13 deals I'm shopping now

Father's Day is June 15 — and since Dads rarely treat themselves to some new clothes or shoes, refreshing his wardrobe is a gift he's sure to appreciate. Fortunately, Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off as we speak.

Whether Dad needs some new work boots or he could use a new pair of joggers, Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel that he is sure to love. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Below, I've rounded up all the best deals in the Timberland Father's Day sale. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Timberland Apparel

Timberland Anti-UV Printed T-Shirt: was $30 now $9 at Amazon Throw on this easy t-shirt featuring the Timberland logo. It's cool, comfortable and made of 100% cotton so you'll love wearing it all day long. It also has anti-UV properties so you'll stay protected from the sun.

Timberland Canvas Cap: was $20 now $14 at Amazon Right now you can snag this Timberland canvas baseball cap starting from just $14. It has an adjustable leather strap around the back to personalize the fit, as well as a metal Timberland logo at the front.

Timberland Color Tee : was $35 now $15 at Amazon I love the range of bright, eye catching colors this Timberland tee comes in. There are options for both long and short sleeves, and each one comes with Timberland's logo front and center.

Timberland Linear Logo Sweatpant: was $60 now $29 at Amazon Amazon is slashing up to 50% off these sweatpants right now. With a regular fit and elasticated drawstring waistband, they couldn't be any comfier. They're awesome whether you're chilling at home or are out running errands.

Timberland Tempe Jogger Pants (Men's): was $70 now $33 at Amazon These joggers work almost as hard as you do! Featuring light, durable flex fabric for comfort, these joggers will be your go-to pair this season and beyond, whether you're on the job or on the go.

Timberland Boots

Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $69 at Amazon These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.

Timberland Parker Street Mid Lace-Up Sneaker : was $110 now $82 at Amazon These casual sneaker boots are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to afternoons on the mountain. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure.