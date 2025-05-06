Carhartt's spring sale is live from $11 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now
Here are the Carhartt deals I'm shopping for the spring
Enjoying the hot weather? Amazon's Carhartt sale is here to help you make the most of the spring and summer season.
Right now, you can get the super popular Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt on sale from $19 at Amazon. This soft, durable tee is a reliable addition to anybody's wardrobe. Plus, the Carhartt Force Fitted Midweight Utility Legging is on sale from $59 at Amazon. These are perfect for workouts, walks and everything in between.
Prices vary based on your size and color, so check out different color options for your size to find the best discounts. For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and the Crocs deals I'd buy from $18 at Amazon.
- Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now from $11
- Relaxed Fit Lightweight Tank (Women's): was $19 now from $14
- Odessa Ball Cap: was $19 now from $14
- Midweight Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now from $16
- Front Zip Utility Jacket (Women's): was $24 now from $18
- Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now from $19
- Rugged Flex Bonded Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $64 now from $21
- Crossbody Zip Bag: was $29 now from $25
- Force Sun Defender Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $39 now from $32
- Rain Defender Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $69 now from $32
- Loose Marquette Sweatpants (Men's): was $59 now from $34
- Force Midweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $69 now from $59
Best Carhartt Deals
This soft, warm Carhartt beanie is a great buy, especially now that it's on sale. Reviewers praised the vibrant colors and stretchy material that keeps its shape.
This Carhartt tank is a great wardrobe staple, so I recommend picking up a bunch in your favorite colors. It's made of lightweight cotton and has a relaxed fit, making it a perfect layer for the summer.
This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhartt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.
This jacket is great for on-the-go users as it wicks sweat, dries fast and stretches to move with you. It's also packed out with an impressive 7 pockets: two at the front, three interior pockets, a zipped chest pocket and a pen pocket on the sleeve. It also has a mesh-lined back panel to keep you from overheating.
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
This Carhartt jacket has seen an epic price reduction in certain sizes and colors. This is designed for healthcare workers, with a spot for your ID badge and glove-friendly ribbed cuffs. But its durable construction, water-repellent fabric and comfortable fit make it a great jacket for everyone.
This Carhartt bag is a super handy accessory. It has two zipped compartments with organization pockets inside, and the outside is water repellent to keep your stuff dry and safe.
If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $34 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.
Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
Cozy up in this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. This versatile layer is incredibly soft and comfortable while equally tough and durable.
If you need a pair of tough and durable leggings, this option from Carhartt does the job. They stretch to move with you and are equipped with FastDry tech that wicks sweat off your body. They also have reinforced knee panels.
Score a saving on this Carhartt Rugged Flex Canvas Jacket. Like the name suggests, this jacket is durable and great for tough work days. It has a mesh lining and a zipped pocket to store your stuff.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
