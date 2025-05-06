Carhartt's spring sale is live from $11 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now

Enjoying the hot weather? Amazon's Carhartt sale is here to help you make the most of the spring and summer season.

Right now, you can get the super popular Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt on sale from $19 at Amazon. This soft, durable tee is a reliable addition to anybody's wardrobe. Plus, the Carhartt Force Fitted Midweight Utility Legging is on sale from $59 at Amazon. These are perfect for workouts, walks and everything in between.

Prices vary based on your size and color, so check out different color options for your size to find the best discounts. For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and the Crocs deals I'd buy from $18 at Amazon.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Lightweight Tank (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Amazon This Carhartt tank is a great wardrobe staple, so I recommend picking up a bunch in your favorite colors. It's made of lightweight cotton and has a relaxed fit, making it a perfect layer for the summer.

Carhartt Odessa Ball Cap: was $19 now $14 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhartt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.

Carhartt Front Zip Utility Jacket (Women's): was $24 now $18 at Amazon This jacket is great for on-the-go users as it wicks sweat, dries fast and stretches to move with you. It's also packed out with an impressive 7 pockets: two at the front, three interior pockets, a zipped chest pocket and a pen pocket on the sleeve. It also has a mesh-lined back panel to keep you from overheating.

Carhartt Crossbody Zip Bag: was $29 now $25 at Amazon This Carhartt bag is a super handy accessory. It has two zipped compartments with organization pockets inside, and the outside is water repellent to keep your stuff dry and safe.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $34 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.