Huge Timberland Memorial Day sale live from $39 — here's 15 footwear deals I'm shopping now
Stylish and rugged deals on sneakers, sandals, boots and more
Timberland is best known for its iconic yellow work boots — but what you might not know is that they also make tons of other footwear options including hiking boots, sneakers, sandals and more. Fortunately, the brand is hosting a huge sale in honor of Memorial Day.
Right now, you can shop fashionable and sturdy footwear deals starting at just $39. Timberland's newest arrivals are sporting up to 30% off, while last season's footwear is now up to 50% off. This is a sale you don't want to miss!
Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles. For more deals, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog.
Best Women's Timberland Deals
Step into style this summer with these strappy sandals from Timberland. Available in four different colors that will match any wardrobe, the sandal features an adjustable buckle for a custom fit. You'll be ready to get out and about when wearing these snazzy sandals this summer.
These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."
These cute and sturdy sandals are great whether you're heading to work or going on a trip this summer. The cross strap sandal is made of premium leather and has an adjustable buckle closure. They're so comfortable you won't want to take them off.
Add these kicks to your spring wardrobe for an edgy look! Built for quality and comfort, the all-season style offers a padded collar for a comfortable fit around the ankle, a rubber outsole for traction and 1.8-inch heel for added height.
Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.
Built to be comfortable, durable and of course, stylish, these Chelsea boots are perfect for every day wear. They feature all-day cushioning, support and a custom fit. Plus, their sturdy rubber lug outsoles are designed to provide all-weather traction.
With inevitable spring showers, you'll want these ankle boots that offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!
Best Men's Timberland Deals
Upgrade your summer footwear game with these flip flops that offer laid-back comfort. They have optimal cushioning and support and have rubber outsoles for great traction. The stylish and functional sandals are perfect for everyday wear.
These casual sneakers are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to a night out on the town. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure.
Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.
These canvas sneakers are a summer wardrobe staple. Lightweight and comfortable, the sneakers come in three different colors and are the perfect, easy shoe to wear on the go.
This is the ultimate shoe for summer! Style meets comfort when it comes to this boat shoe that laces up. The effortless shoe has a padded footbed and collar and will be your go-to all summer long.
These Timberland hiking boots are perfect to keep your feet protected on the trails. They have tough traction outsoles and an EVA midsole for comfort. Only a few sizes are left in stock, so get these while you can.
A no-brainer for your next outdoor adventure, this hiking boot is built with waterproof premium leather and features seam-sealed construction to protect against the elements. Plus, they have a rubber lug outsole for traction on the trails.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
