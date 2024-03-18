Huge Sony sale at Amazon — here's my 7 favorite speakers and headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $328 @ Amazon

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-headphones,review-1988.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

