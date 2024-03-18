Huge Sony sale at Amazon — here's my 7 favorite speakers and headphone deals
Save big on Sony speakers, headphones, and more
The Amazon Big Spring Sale technically starts on Wednesday, but don't tell that to Amazon. The e-comm giant is kicking off the week with an impressive array of deals on audio devices.
For example, right now Amazon has multiple Sony devices on sale from $96. The sale includes Bluetooth speakers, Editor's Choice headphones, and PS5 gaming headsets. It's similar to the giant Bose sale I wrote about last week. Below I've rounded up the best deals in today's Sony sale. Alternatively, check out the 50% off Anker sale also at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Sony sale from $96
- Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $95
- Sony X-Series Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $96
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $104
- Sony Bookshelf Speaker System: was $199 now $123
- Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $248
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328
Best Sony deals
Sony WF-C700N: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-Canceling-Bluetooth-Headphones-Resistance%2Fdp%2FB0BYPFNW6T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $95 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-wireless-earbuds,review-6160.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wf-c700n" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their second-lowest price ever right now.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538256&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wf-c700n-truly-wireless-noise-canceling-in-ear-headphones-black%2F6538256.p%3FskuId%3D6538256&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy
Sony X-Series Bluetooth Speaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-SRS-XE200-Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker-Waterproof-Shockproof%2Fdp%2FB0B44581YM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $96 @ Amazon
The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509855&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-xe200-portable-waterproof-and-dustproof-bluetooth-speaker-blue%2F6509855.p%3FskuId%3D6509855&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BS1QCFHX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $104 @ Amazon
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/5-best-cheap-headphones-for-travel" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best cheap headphones for travel.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533162&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-whch720n-wireless-noise-canceling-headphones-black%2F6533162.p%3FskuId%3D6533162&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$129 @ Best Buy
Sony Bookshelf Speaker System: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-SSCS5-3-Driver-Bookshelf-Speaker%2Fdp%2FB00O8YLMVA%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $123 @ Amazon
The Sony SSCS5 can make your movies, music, or gaming experiences better than ever thanks to their 3-way, 3-driver design. The speakers incorporate a 5.12-inch woofer, so they should also provide deep bass with detailed mid-range sounds. The Dolby Atmos enabled speakers are also very compact and space-efficient.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721014&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-core-series-5-3-way-bookshelf-speakers-pair-black%2F5721014.p%3FskuId%3D5721014&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$124 @ Best Buy
Sony Inzone H9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1TDHLPT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $248 @ Amazon
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-inzone-h9-gaming-headset" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-INZONE-H9-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Gaming-Headset-Over-ear-Headphones-with-360-Spatial-Sound-WH-G900N%2F1221885796" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$248 @ Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $248 @ Amazon
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6408356&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6408356.p%3FskuId%3D6408356&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $328 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-headphones,review-1988.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6505727&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm5-wireless-noise-canceling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6505727.p%3FskuId%3D6505727&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Best Buy
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Most Popular
By James Frew
By Jeff Parsons