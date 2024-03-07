Huge Bose sale at Amazon — speakers from $99

Bose is renown for making some of the best audio devices we've tested. From the Bose 700 to their latest soundbar, the company's devices are great if you care about audio quality.

For a limited time, Amazon has multiple Bose devices on sale from $99. The sale includes soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, micro speakers, and more. Unfortunately, Bose's headphones aren't part of the sale, but Amazon is discounting Bose's soundbars, which aren't traditionally on sale outside of major retail holidays.

Best Bose deals

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Revolve II: was $219 now $159 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound. It's IP55-rated for durability, which means it's protected from water splashes and dirt ingress. It can be paired with another speaker for stereo sound, and battery life runs to 13 hours. It comes in triple black and luxe silver color options.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Bose Bass Module 700: was $849 now $699 @ Amazon

Perfect for adding thunderous bass to a Bose soundbar setup, the wireless Bose Bass Module 700 is the company's flagship model. It smoothly integrates with existing Bose speakers including the new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Bose Smart Soundbar 600, and Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and it's fully controllable via the Bose Music app.

Price check: $699 @ Best Buy