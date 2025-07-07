Save $100 off Sony's flagship ANC headphones in this epic pre-Prime Day deal

The deals are already in full swing this week, and we've not even seen Prime Day begin properly. One of the best deals I've seen on headphones so far is this massive saving on Sony's last pair of flagship cans — the Sony WH-1000XM5.

You'll find $100 off the XM5 if you head over to Amazon right now, bringing them down to $299. That's only a few dollars off their previous lowest price, making them a great way to get some great cans in your backpack before the school year begins again this September.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This is a big deal. The Sony WH-1000XM5 were our favorite headphones for a long time, thanks to their excellent ANC, solid comfort and battery life, and then it's all topped off by some very good sound quality. They earned every star of their 4.5-star review, and even after the new version has been released, they're still well worth picking up.

Despite the recent launch of the Sony WH-1000XM6, I'd say that the older XM5 actually make a better case for your money. Even when full price, they're less expensive than the newer model, and they look almost identical — unless you know to look out for a folding hinge.

At this price, it's almost an audio no-brainer. For a massive $150 less than the newer alternative, you retain the class and style and get the same battery life. You lose out on a new hard case and the folding mechanism, but I'm not entirely sure they're worth the same price as a pair of mid-range earbuds.

The WH-1000XM5 pack in a whole load of features. Their noise canceling is top-notch, and ranks them amongst the best noise-canceling headphones. It can change depending on your location, thanks to GPS, as well, which is always pretty cool.

Sound is good, with great soundstage and loads of bass. They're comfortable too, and they'll last you all day thanks to their 30-hour battery life. The case is protective, and even squishes slightly when you put them in your backpack.

At this price they're a great deal — I don't think we'll see the extra $20 come off for them to reach their lowest price ever, so don't miss out on this massive savings on some of the greatest, and most popular, headphones around right now.