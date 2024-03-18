Act fast! Save up to 50% off Anker Soundcore headphones in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon is slashing prices on some of our favorite cheap headphones
Soundcore by Anker makes some of the best cheap wireless headphones on the market, and the Amazon Big Spring Sale is slashing the brand's already affordable prices even more. Though the sales event doesn't officially kick off until Wednesday, March 20, you can find some killer early deals going on right now on headphones.
Right now the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive ANC headphones are $99 at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've seen yet. These cans, which made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, were already a great value at full price, but now at 33% off, they're even more of a steal.
If you've been curious what the buzz around air-conduction headphones is all about, Amazon has the Soundcore AeroFit Pro on sale for $129. Though more expensive than its other options, Anker's take on open-ear headphones are designed to let you listen to your favorite music or podcast while still being able to keep an ear out for the world around you. Right now they're on sale for $40, their lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling for more of our favorite Anker Soundcore deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Plus check out the best deals on Nintendo Switch games and iPads during the big sales event.
Amazon Big Spring Sale Anker deals — Quick Links
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini: was $39 now $23
- Anker Soundcore Space A40: was $99 now $49
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was $79 now $55
- Anker Soundcore Space Q45: was $149 now $99
- Anker Soundcore AeroFit Pro: was $169 now $129
Amazon Big Spring Sale Anker deals
Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Wireless-Bluetooth-Playtime-Charging%2Fdp%2FB099DP3617%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
The Soundcore Life P2 Minis offer a solid sound quality in a teeny tiny package. The lightweight design (weighing just 4.6g each) of these true wireless earbuds make them comfortable to wear for longer periods, and its 32-hour battery life is nothing to sneeze at either. Although they lack wireless charging, they're still some of the best earbuds you can find at this price point.
Anker Soundcore Space A40: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Auto-Adjustable-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphone%2Fdp%2FB0B1LVC5VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $49 @ Amazon
The Space A40 blends high-end features into an upscale design in an affordable package — and right now Amazon's taking 50% off. There aren’t many models at this price point that can match the Space A40’s massive feature set, like versatile sound with LDAC support, responsive touch controls, and 10mm double-layer-diaphragm drivers with multiple sound settings.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Cancelling-Headphones-Comfortable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB08HMWZBXC%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $55 @ Amazon
The Soundcore Life Q30 are some of the most affordable noise-canceling headphones on the market. These cans offer fast USB-C charging, up to 60 hours of battery life, and three noise-canceling modes to tailor ANC depending on where you’re listening. Its enhanced voice pick-up and noise reduction also make it great for voice calls.
Anker Soundcore Space Q45: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Adaptive-Active-Cancelling-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0B5VHRX7F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for your money.
Anker Soundcore AeroFit Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Headphones-Ergonomic-Bluetooth-Water-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB0CCRSQG8K%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
Anker's latest pair of open-ear wireless earbuds are already on sale for $40 off at Amazon. Awareness and safety are the two biggest selling points of the AeroFit Pros, which use air conduction to deliver rich audio while still enabling external sounds to get through and be heard. The AeroFit Pro’s practical and stylish appearance also complements the compact charging case that holds up to 46 hours.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment.
Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.
