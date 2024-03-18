Act fast! Save up to 50% off Anker Soundcore headphones in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Soundcore by Anker makes some of the best cheap wireless headphones on the market, and the Amazon Big Spring Sale is slashing the brand's already affordable prices even more. Though the sales event doesn't officially kick off until Wednesday, March 20, you can find some killer early deals going on right now on headphones.

Right now the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive ANC headphones are $99 at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've seen yet. These cans, which made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, were already a great value at full price, but now at 33% off, they're even more of a steal.

If you've been curious what the buzz around air-conduction headphones is all about, Amazon has the Soundcore AeroFit Pro on sale for $129. Though more expensive than its other options, Anker's take on open-ear headphones are designed to let you listen to your favorite music or podcast while still being able to keep an ear out for the world around you. Right now they're on sale for $40, their lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite Anker Soundcore deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Plus check out the best deals on Nintendo Switch games and iPads during the big sales event.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Anker deals

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Wireless-Bluetooth-Playtime-Charging%2Fdp%2FB099DP3617%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

The Soundcore Life P2 Minis offer a solid sound quality in a teeny tiny package. The lightweight design (weighing just 4.6g each) of these true wireless earbuds make them comfortable to wear for longer periods, and its 32-hour battery life is nothing to sneeze at either. Although they lack wireless charging, they're still some of the best earbuds you can find at this price point.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Auto-Adjustable-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphone%2Fdp%2FB0B1LVC5VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The Space A40 blends high-end features into an upscale design in an affordable package — and right now Amazon's taking 50% off. There aren’t many models at this price point that can match the Space A40’s massive feature set, like versatile sound with LDAC support, responsive touch controls, and 10mm double-layer-diaphragm drivers with multiple sound settings.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Cancelling-Headphones-Comfortable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB08HMWZBXC%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $55 @ Amazon

The Soundcore Life Q30 are some of the most affordable noise-canceling headphones on the market. These cans offer fast USB-C charging, up to 60 hours of battery life, and three noise-canceling modes to tailor ANC depending on where you’re listening. Its enhanced voice pick-up and noise reduction also make it great for voice calls.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Adaptive-Active-Cancelling-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0B5VHRX7F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for your money.