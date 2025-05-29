Amazon is taking up to $130 off Sonos headphones, speakers and soundbars — 7 unmissable deals I'd buy now
Amazon’s current Sonos sale is massive
Summer is almost here, and if you want to spend the season blasting your favorite tunes, don’t miss the awesome Sonos sale currently going on at Amazon.
The online retailer is happily slashing prices of some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers around.
Right now you can get the Sonos Ace on sale for $329 at Amazon ($120 off.) It’s hard to believe this is Sonos’ first attempt at making a pair of headphones, because they sound amazing. We gushed over their awesome sound quality and active noise canceling in our Sonos Ace review.
Plus, you can get the Sonos Move 2 on sale for $336 at Amazon. This is our favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market, so you definitely don’t want to miss this 25% discount.
All my favorite Sonos deals are listed below.
Quick Links
- shop all Sonos deals on Amazon
- Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $134
- Sonos Ace: was $449 now $329
- Sonos Era 300: $449 now $359
- Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $359
- Sonos Beam: was $499 now $369
- Sonos Sub 4: was $799 now $679
- Sonos Arc Ultra: was $999 now $899
Best Sonos Deals
The smallest speaker in the Sonos lineup, the Roam is no less smart than its bigger siblings. We loved this little portable speaker in our Sonos Roam 2 review, especially its rich sound quality which outperformed its small size. It connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice assistant support, and then there's the Bluetooth connection for when it goes out and about.
Our Sonos Ace review remarked that these headphones are "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so that you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built in Spatial Audio.
The Sonos Move 2 remains our top pick for the best Bluetooth speaker. It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's loaded with smart features and has 24 hours of battery life to make sure you can keep listening for hours on end. Its sleek good looks help it worm its way into your heart as well.
The Sonos Era 300 is easily one of the best sounding smart speakers that we've ever heard. In our Sonos Era 300 review, it received a glowing 4.5 stars, along with an editors choice award. It's got some of the best Spatial Audio performance of any speaker around, and its warm sound signature makes for a pleasing listen. Support for Google Smart assistant and Amazon Alexa is just the icing on a tasty audio cake.
Sonos' mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It's retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actaul size in our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then its the perfect size.
The Sonos Sub 4 is a worthwhile sub to add to your home theater experience. It requires a Sonos soundbar as well, but with these unbeatable savings on it, you'll have some extra money left over.
This soundbar got a rare 5-star rating from us in our Sonos Arc Ultra review. We called it "the best soundbar you can buy for $1,000" and now, you can get it for $100 less! It delivered top-notch performance in our tests, with Dolby Atmos support for tons of rich, bassy sound. Dialogue in your favorite movies and shows will sound crystal clear, too.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
