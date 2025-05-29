Amazon is taking up to $130 off Sonos headphones, speakers and soundbars — 7 unmissable deals I'd buy now

Summer is almost here, and if you want to spend the season blasting your favorite tunes, don’t miss the awesome Sonos sale currently going on at Amazon.

The online retailer is happily slashing prices of some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers around.

Right now you can get the Sonos Ace on sale for $329 at Amazon ($120 off.) It’s hard to believe this is Sonos’ first attempt at making a pair of headphones, because they sound amazing. We gushed over their awesome sound quality and active noise canceling in our Sonos Ace review.

Plus, you can get the Sonos Move 2 on sale for $336 at Amazon. This is our favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market, so you definitely don’t want to miss this 25% discount.

Best Sonos Deals

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $134 at Amazon The smallest speaker in the Sonos lineup, the Roam is no less smart than its bigger siblings. We loved this little portable speaker in our Sonos Roam 2 review, especially its rich sound quality which outperformed its small size. It connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice assistant support, and then there's the Bluetooth connection for when it goes out and about.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $329 at Amazon Our Sonos Ace review remarked that these headphones are "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so that you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built in Spatial Audio.

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The Sonos Era 300 is easily one of the best sounding smart speakers that we've ever heard. In our Sonos Era 300 review, it received a glowing 4.5 stars, along with an editors choice award. It's got some of the best Spatial Audio performance of any speaker around, and its warm sound signature makes for a pleasing listen. Support for Google Smart assistant and Amazon Alexa is just the icing on a tasty audio cake.

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $369 at Amazon Sonos' mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It's retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actaul size in our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then its the perfect size.

Sonos Sub 4: was $799 now $679 at Amazon The Sonos Sub 4 is a worthwhile sub to add to your home theater experience. It requires a Sonos soundbar as well, but with these unbeatable savings on it, you'll have some extra money left over.