I’m a TV tester and these Sony Prime Day deals are the ones I’m adding to my cart now

Sony's got some big plans for Prime Day deals, offering steep discounts across his product lineups. Everything from audio to TV, there are so many amazing deals to sink your teeth into across Amazon, but some are limited-time only, so you have to act fast.

I've listed below all my favorite AV deals, which include speakers and headphones, as well as displays. You'll find savings on some of Sony's brand new products, including its WH-1000XM6 headphones for $428 and the Bravia 8 II OLED for $2,498. But you might want to go with some of its older tech just to save a bit more.

We'll be updating this list throughout Prime Day, so you can expect to find all the best savings across Sony products, both old and new. Check them all out below.

Best Prime Day Sony audio deals

Sony ULT Wear: was $199 now $128 at Amazon Sony's first ULT headphones offer bass-boosted audio at a budget price. These headphones come equipped with a 30-hour battery life, Alexa AI controls, and noise canceling. Sony also built these to mirror its XM series of headphones in terms of comfort.

Sony Bravia Theater U: was $299 now $198 at Amazon One of Sony's weirdest audio products sees its first major discount. Meet the Bravia Theater U, a one-of-a-kind speaker that fits around your neck. It's a bit more popular in Japan but lets you get even more immersive with your audio and gaming where necessary.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon The XM5 are the better buy in the Prime Day sales. They block almost as much noise, have a very similar, more spacious sound, and they look very close indeed. They're also a full $120 less than the XM6. They scored half a star more than the XM6 in their 4.5-star review.

Lowest Price! Sony WH-1000XM6: was $449 now $428 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM6 has finally received its first discount, but it's not as deep as we might have first hoped. Still, if you want the latest Sony headphones with the best ANC, a more comfortable fit and a brand-new hard case, this is the way to go — it'll just cost a bit more. We gave them a 4-star review, so you know you're getting some quality headphones either way.

Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6: was $769 now $568 at Amazon Ensure you get the best audio for your home entertainment setup with this full speaker system that comes with surround sound speakers and a subwoofer. The Bravia Theater 6 is Sony's most budget soundbar, but it packs with incredible performance on its 5.1-channel system with Dolby Atmos support.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad: was $2,499 now $1,998 at Amazon This is a state-of-the-art surround sound system by Sony that doubles as home décor. With four wireless speakers, the Sony Bravia Theater Quad brings all-around sound via a 360 spatial sound mapping procedure that envelops the area in Dolby audio. It's a major diligence from a typical soundbar, yet offers incredible coverage for the right environment.

Best Prime Day Sony TV deals

Sony 65" Bravia 2 II TV: was $699 now $648 at Amazon Sony's Bravia 2 II (read as "mark two") launched this year, offering budget pricing on a serious LED screen. While it may not boast sophisticated display technology, it does come equipped with special PS5 features that enhance visuals for gaming, and it's kitted with Google TV, so you have access to all your favorite content, plus tons of free channels.

Sony 55" Bravia 5 II : was $1,399 now $1,198 at Amazon The Bravia 5 is Sony's cheapest Mini-LED TV, offering stellar 120Hz visuals with some incredible motion processing thanks to Sony's XR processor. It's built with AI, so expect some upscaling chops and serious performance in color. As with all Sony TVs, the Bravia 5 also has some exclusive PS5 features that make it a surefire bet if you're a PlayStation gamer.

Limited time deal! Sony 65" Bravia A95K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,498 at Amazon Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Bravia Cam also opens up a variety of useful smart features.