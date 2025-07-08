I’m a TV tester and these Sony Prime Day deals are the ones I’m adding to my cart now

Sony's got some big plans for Prime Day deals, offering steep discounts across his product lineups. Everything from audio to TV, there are so many amazing deals to sink your teeth into across Amazon, but some are limited-time only, so you have to act fast.
I've listed below all my favorite AV deals, which include speakers and headphones, as well as displays. You'll find savings on some of Sony's brand new products, including its WH-1000XM6 headphones for $428 and the Bravia 8 II OLED for $2,498. But you might want to go with some of its older tech just to save a bit more.
We'll be updating this list throughout Prime Day, so you can expect to find all the best savings across Sony products, both old and new. Check them all out below.
Best Prime Day Sony audio deals
Sony's first ULT headphones offer bass-boosted audio at a budget price. These headphones come equipped with a 30-hour battery life, Alexa AI controls, and noise canceling. Sony also built these to mirror its XM series of headphones in terms of comfort.
One of Sony's weirdest audio products sees its first major discount. Meet the Bravia Theater U, a one-of-a-kind speaker that fits around your neck. It's a bit more popular in Japan but lets you get even more immersive with your audio and gaming where necessary.
The XM5 are the better buy in the Prime Day sales. They block almost as much noise, have a very similar, more spacious sound, and they look very close indeed. They're also a full $120 less than the XM6. They scored half a star more than the XM6 in their 4.5-star review.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 has finally received its first discount, but it's not as deep as we might have first hoped. Still, if you want the latest Sony headphones with the best ANC, a more comfortable fit and a brand-new hard case, this is the way to go — it'll just cost a bit more. We gave them a 4-star review, so you know you're getting some quality headphones either way.
Ensure you get the best audio for your home entertainment setup with this full speaker system that comes with surround sound speakers and a subwoofer. The Bravia Theater 6 is Sony's most budget soundbar, but it packs with incredible performance on its 5.1-channel system with Dolby Atmos support.
This is a state-of-the-art surround sound system by Sony that doubles as home décor. With four wireless speakers, the Sony Bravia Theater Quad brings all-around sound via a 360 spatial sound mapping procedure that envelops the area in Dolby audio. It's a major diligence from a typical soundbar, yet offers incredible coverage for the right environment.
Best Prime Day Sony TV deals
Sony's Bravia 2 II (read as "mark two") launched this year, offering budget pricing on a serious LED screen. While it may not boast sophisticated display technology, it does come equipped with special PS5 features that enhance visuals for gaming, and it's kitted with Google TV, so you have access to all your favorite content, plus tons of free channels.
The Bravia 5 is Sony's cheapest Mini-LED TV, offering stellar 120Hz visuals with some incredible motion processing thanks to Sony's XR processor. It's built with AI, so expect some upscaling chops and serious performance in color. As with all Sony TVs, the Bravia 5 also has some exclusive PS5 features that make it a surefire bet if you're a PlayStation gamer.
Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Bravia Cam also opens up a variety of useful smart features.
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value-intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
The Sony Bravia A95L is a QD-OLED TV that combines two display technologies: quantum dots for vibrant colors/expanded brightness and OLED for perfect blacks/infinite contrast. That results in a picture that isn't merely good, it's sumptuous with every type of content, every time. In our Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superlative picture and top-notch sound, mated with the outstanding Google TV interface and a cornucopia of other useful options.
Launched in 2025, the Sony Bravia 8 II takes up after the Sony A95L OLED TV, one of the most beloved OLED TVs from three years past. The Bravia 8 II takes up several upgrades, like increased contrasts and improved motion handling. It's also set to have some of the widest color coverage in OLEDs of the year, which is a stellar get for an already incredible display.
