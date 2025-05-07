Huge fitness tracker sale on Amazon — 9 deals I’d shop now from $41

Spring is the perfect time time to get your health in order — and whether you're a seasoned exerciser or you're just getting into a workout routine, investing in a fitness tracker is a great way to reach your goals. Fortunately, Amazon has tons of options that are on sale right now.

Some of our favorite brands like Apple, Google, Garmin and Amazfit are offering unbeatable deals on the best fitness trackers. If you're looking for a budget option that offers basic health tracking, I'd suggest the Amazfit Band 7 for just $41. If you have a little more cash to shell out, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch 10 that's now $100 off.

Below, I've rounded up all my favorite fitness tracker to help you reach your goals this spring, summer and beyond. Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes page.

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Amazfit Band 7: was $49 now $41 at Amazon The Amazfit Band 7 is a straightforward wearable with all the basic fitness-tracking features you'd expect. Accuracy and battery life both impress, especially for $41. Weighing just one ounce, it also won't slow you down.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Amazfit Bip 5 is a bit more advanced than the Band 7, sporting a larger screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $119 at Amazon We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon The Pixel Watch brings Fitbit's top-notch health-tracking tech into a sleek Google-built package with plenty of smarts. Though the Pixel Watch 2 was just replaced by the Pixel Watch 3, it remains a capable and modern smartwatch. In fact, it offers a similar design and many of the same features as its newer sibling, for less cash.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $166 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. You'll get insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. The Workout app gives you a range of ways to train plus advanced metrics for more insights into your workout performance.

Lowest Price! Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 is more than a fitness tracker, it’s a wrist-based extension of your iPhone that also keeps tabs on sleep, workout recovery, and even your menstrual cycle. Plus, the Series 10 is thinner and easier to view on the move than Series 9, making it the best fitness tracker for iPhone. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.