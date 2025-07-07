I review fitness trackers and my favorite Fitbit is close to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

I’ve tested dozens upon dozens of wellness wearables during my two years at Tom’s Guide, and despite having access to just about every fitness tracker and smartwatch under the sun, there’s one model that gets a lot more wrist time than the others.

No, it’s not the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2, nor is it the $400 Garmin Instinct 3. Instead, my go-to tracker for bike rides, hikes, jogs, and swims is the humble Fitbit Charge 6. It’s also not a coincidence that the model is our best overall fitness tracker pick of 2025.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $107 at Amazon This deal is on all three Charge 6 colors, including a silver case with a white band, a gold case with an orange band, and a black case with a black band. It also includes six months of Fitbit Premium on the house to sweeten the offer. Regardless of your wrist size, each option includes both a set of small and large bands.

Normally priced at $159, Amazon is selling the Charge 6 for just $109, or 31% off. That’s darn close to the lowest price it's ever sold for, $99, during last year’s holiday season. And while there’s a chance it drops down just as low in the coming days, this deal also might sell out sooner rather than later.

Weighing less than six ounces, this diminutive wearable is anything but unwieldy. A small AMOLED touchscreen adorns the front, and a haptic feedback button on the side makes navigation a breeze.

The device offers roughly six days of battery, sports an onboard GPS for location tracking with no paired smartphone needed, and supports a wide range of physical activity types, from popular sports to more nuanced ones. For example, I’ve used the Charge 6 to keep tabs on kayaking and snowboarding excursions, as well as hikes and walks.

(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Charge 6 is also a mighty accurate sleep tracker and heart rate monitor. However, it’s worth noting that some of the more advanced training features are locked behind Fitbit’s Premium paywall, which is $9.99 a month or $79.99 for the year. That said, this deal comes with a six-month free trial to the service.

In addition to health features, the Charge 6 supports a small but useful selection of Google apps, including Maps, Google Wallet and YouTube Music.

Ultimately, what I like most about the Charge 6 is the fact that I forget it’s even there most of the time. Unlike the multitude of clunkier options out there, the Charge 6 does its thing with impressive accuracy and without drawing much attention.

Shop today's best Prime Day deals