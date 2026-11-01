I found 15 sustainable apparel gifts for those who love the outdoors
Gifts you can feel good about giving
If you're looking to gift outdoor apparel this holiday season, there are a number of brands who make gear that's not only functional and fashionable, but also use sustainable or recycled materials. After all, you won't be able to enjoy the outdoors if there's no more outdoors left. Here are 15 items that will make great gifts.
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Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
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