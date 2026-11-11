Claude just got 3 powerful new tools — and they could replace some of your favorite apps

Claude is making a play for your spreadsheets, brainstorming sessions and dashboards, and you may not need to leave the chatbot to use any of them.

Anthropic announced three productivity upgrades on November 10: Claude Sheets, Claude Whiteboards and Claude Data. Together, they let users build spreadsheets, organize ideas visually and turn business data into interactive dashboards without jumping between multiple apps.

The update puts Claude in more direct competition with Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets and collaborative tools such as Miro. Instead of asking AI for suggestions and then copying those results into another app, users can work with Claude directly inside the finished product.

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All three tools are available on paid Claude plans, including Pro, which costs $20 per month when billed monthly. Sheets and Whiteboards are launching in beta, while Claude Data, previously known as Claude Dashboards, is now generally available.

Here are five practical ways you can put the new features to work.

1. Build a household budget without opening Excel

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Creating a budget or any spreadsheet of any kind usually means setting up columns, writing formulas and making sure everything adds up. If you're like me, just the thought of a spreadsheet makes me want to close my laptop. But now, Claude Sheets can handle much of that initial work.

Users can ask Claude to build a working spreadsheet with income, recurring bills, spending categories and savings goals. It can add formulas, create charts and update individual cells when expenses change.



The resulting spreadsheet stays editable, so you can adjust amounts or add categories without starting over.

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Claude also highlights the cells it changes, making it easier to follow its work. And if you need more advanced spreadsheet features, you can export the file to Excel.

Try this prompt: Create a monthly household budget spreadsheet with separate tabs for income, fixed expenses, variable expenses and savings. Add formulas that calculate my total spending, remaining budget and savings rate. Include a chart showing where my money goes each month.

2. Turn a messy to-do list into an actual plan

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A long list of tasks can feel daunting, especially when there are a lot of moving parts or several people are involved.

Claude Whiteboards offers a more visual approach. You can give Claude an unorganized collection of ideas and ask it to arrange them into a timeline with responsibilities and deadlines.



Rather than returning another wall of text, Claude can organize the information into a board you can continue editing. Whiteboards also supports collaboration, so multiple people can contribute ideas and ask Claude to reorganize the plan as it develops.

Try this prompt: I’m planning a family vacation and have a long list of things to organize, including flights, hotels, packing, activities and transportation. Create a visual planning board that groups everything by category, puts tasks in the right order and includes a timeline for the month before departure.

Applying for jobs? Keeping track of a home renovation? Managing a school fundraiser? All of these things can be difficult to maintain. Claude Sheets is designed to help users build trackers and keep working with them through conversation.

I'm really looking forward to this feature in January when my daughter starts selling Girl Scout Cookies. Finally, I'll have a way to make changes directly since Claude can create the spreadsheet structure, including dropdown menus, checkboxes and formulas.

Try this prompt: Create a home renovation tracker with separate tabs for projects, estimated costs, actual spending and deadlines. Add dropdown menus for task status, formulas that calculate how much I’ve spent against my budget, and conditional formatting to highlight overdue projects.

4. Turn a brainstorming session into something useful

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We’ve all had meetings that produce dozens of ideas but very few concrete next steps. Now, you can turn those ideas into action. Claude Whiteboards is designed to make those sessions more productive. Teams can add notes to a shared board while Claude groups similar ideas, identifies themes and helps turn the discussion into a plan.

Users can select a specific area of the board and ask Claude to expand or refine it.

When the brainstorming is finished, Claude can also turn the board into a document or presentation. It supports continuing work in other tools, including Miro and Lucid.

Try this prompt: Create a brainstorming whiteboard for planning a neighborhood holiday event. Organize ideas into activities, food, decorations, volunteers and budget. Group similar suggestions together and create an action plan with owners and deadlines.

5. Build a dashboard without writing SQL

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Claude Data is the most advanced of the three updates, and it’s aimed primarily at people working with business information. Instead of manually building reports, users can connect supported data sources and ask Claude to create dashboards, charts and written summaries.

For example, a small business owner with data stored in a compatible connected system could ask Claude to identify sales trends or compare performance across different periods.

Claude Data supports connections to platforms including Snowflake, BigQuery and Salesforce.

Anthropic has also added features for sharing dashboards, tracking changes and creating data stories or narrated videos. Some capabilities, including certified queries and live sharing, remain in beta.

There’s one important catch: Claude Data requires a compatible data connector, so it isn’t as straightforward to use as Sheets or Whiteboards.

Try this prompt with a connected data source: Create a dashboard comparing monthly sales over the past six months. Include total revenue, month-over-month changes and the five best-performing products. Highlight any significant trends and explain what might deserve closer attention.

Can Claude really replace Excel, Google Sheets or Miro?

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Not entirely, at least not yet. Anthropic’s own documentation makes clear that Claude Sheets is still missing several advanced spreadsheet features, including pivot tables, protected ranges, filter views and Excel macros. Sheets also has a 100,000-cell limit and cannot currently pull live data from connected apps.

That means Excel and Google Sheets remain better suited for some advanced workflows.

But Claude’s bigger development is how Anthropic is bringing these tools together. A brainstorming session can become a project plan, which can then become a spreadsheet, all while Claude carries the context forward.

For anyone who has ever asked an AI chatbot to organize their life and then spent another hour copying the answer into a spreadsheet, that could be a meaningful improvement.

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