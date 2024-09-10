Forget Apple Watch 10 — get up to $270 off the Galaxy Watch 7 right now

A new Discover Samsung Sales event kicked off earlier this week with hundreds of discounts on some of our favorite Samsung tech. One of the best Samsung deals I've seen involves the Editor's Choice Galaxy Watch 7.

For a limited time, you can get up to $270 off the Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung. You'll get up to $250 off via trade-in and an extra $20 off as part of the current sale. That's an epic discount given that the watch costs $299.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: up to $270 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has an improved BioActive sensor, AI-powered data analysis tools, an overall Energy Score, and 30-hour battery life. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we said it boasts enormous upgrades over its predecessor as well as impressive/detailed sleep insights. You can get up to $250 off with trade-in and an additional $20 off as part of the sale.

To score that $250 discount you'll need to trade in either an Apple Watch Ultra or an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Meanwhile, an Apple Watch 7 nets you $175 off, whereas an Apple Watch 8 gets you $200 off. (By comparison, the Apple Store will give about $135 for an Apple Watch 8 trade-in).

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes with Samsung's redesigned BioActive sensor, which combines several health and fitness tracking tools on one chip. Importantly, the redesign means that the company could fit in a range of colored LEDs, which will improve the accuracy of heart rate tracking and several other health-related metrics.

This data syncs to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can see all the recordings in the Samsung Health app, alongside the new Energy Score (that combines several metrics to assess your overall energy levels) and AI-powered Wellness Tips.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also ships with Wear OS 5, the latest version of Google's wearable software, so you get access to the edition's performance improvements, and the valuable array of third-party apps from the Google Play Store.

This limited-time trade in discount is a great way to invest in Samsung's latest smartwatches without breaking the bank, and means that you get access to the company's new AI tools at a low price.