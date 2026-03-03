Experts reveal common nighttime mistake that’s dropping you into a cycle of 3 am wake ups — and the hack that will help you sleep through again
Features
By Eve Davies published
Stop doing this one thing to avoid 3am wake ups and sleep better
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Tom's Guide Newsletter
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.