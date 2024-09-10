Samsung's own 'Discover' sale goes live — 15 deals I’d get now on S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6, OLED TVs and more

Samsung's Discover sale is back. Now's a great time to upgrade your phone, TV, smartwatch or otherwise, as a bunch of Samsung's best products are crashing in price.

For example, right now you can get up to $650 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with trade-in. You can also grab one of Samsung's new OLED TVs, the Samsung 65-inch S90D 4K OLED TV for $1,699 ($900 off.)

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Samsung's Discover Event. Plus, check out the deals I'd get from $9 in Best Buy's Back to School Sale.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $650 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's latest-and-greatest foldable phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

TVs

Samsung 32" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $549 @ Samsung

What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS.

Price check: $547 @ Amazon

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Samsung

The Q80C is part of Samsung's 2023 range of QLED 4K TVs. Delivering bright visuals and strong contrast, this QLED TV supports Quantum HDR+ and Dolby Atmos. There's also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Plus, the TV is decked out with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80C QLED TV review praised its well-rounded performance, value for money and excellent gaming features.

Price check: $1,197 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Samsung

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,699 @ Samsung

The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to this discount.

Price check: $1,697 @ Amazon | $1,699 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $209 now $158 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 sport an all-new look, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. They also feature an improved listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. Expect 5 hours of battery life, or up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has an improved BioActive sensor, AI-powered data analysis tools, an overall Energy Score and 30-hour battery life. Right now you can get it on sale for $279 ($20 off,) with bonus discounts of up to $250 off via trade-in.

Price check: $279 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $199 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale. This Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

Computing

Samsung Odyssey 27" Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $399 @ Samsung

This 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor is on sale for just $399. With a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for FreeSync, this is a great curved gaming monitor for all types of gamers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: from $399 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book 4 is a solid MacBook alternative. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7 150U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life. Note: If you have a device to trade in, you can knock up to $500 off the price of this laptop.

Home

Samsung Jet Bot Plus: was $799 now $599 @ Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot Plus features LiDAR sensors to map out room and clean your home with more precision. It uses the Samsung SmartThings App to let you view a map of your home from wherever you are and see which areas have been cleaned. It also comes with a self-emptying base, which makes it low maintenance.

Samsung refrigerator sale: up to $1,600 off @ Samsung

From 3-door refrigerators to side-by-side models with touch screens, Samsung is taking up to $1,600 off its entire range of refrigerators. After discount, models start from $1,299.